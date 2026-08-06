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Mehran Moussavian, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

619-616-2100
Fax: 619-616-2104

765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

619-616-2100
Fax: 619-768-6301

286 Euclid Avenue
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92114

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Location and phone

  1. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 211
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-616-2100
    Fax: 619-616-2104

  2. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    286 Euclid Avenue
    Suite 204
    San Diego, CA 92114
    Get directions

    619-616-2100
    Fax: 619-768-6301

Care schedule

Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

286 Euclid Avenue

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Mehran Moussavian, DO

I strive to show compassion, empathy and understanding to all my patients.

Age: 58
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Moo-save-ian
Languages: Farsi, Spanish

Education

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute: Fellowship
Yale University: Residency
Yale University: Internship
New York College of Osteopathy: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1689788234

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mehran Moussavian, DO, accepts 39 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.