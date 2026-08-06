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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-616-2100
Fax: 619-616-2104
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
286 Euclid Avenue
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
619-616-2100
Fax: 619-768-6301
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
286 Euclid Avenue
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I strive to show compassion, empathy and understanding to all my patients.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1689788234
Mehran Moussavian, DO, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mehran Moussavian, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mehran Moussavian, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mehran Moussavian, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.