Mehran Moussavian, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 1625 E Main St
    Suite 201
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    619-486-6512
  2. 955 Boardwalk
    Suite 100
    San Marcos, CA 92078
    760-798-8855
  3. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 211
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-616-2100
  4. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
    292 Euclid Ave
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92114
    619-616-2100

About Mehran Moussavian, DO

I strive to show compassion, empathy and understanding to all my patients.
Age:
 55
In practice since:
 2005
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Moo-save-ian
Languages: 
English, French
Education
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:
 Fellowship
Yale University:
 Residency
Yale University:
 Internship
New York College of Osteopathy:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1689788234

Mehran Moussavian, DO, accepts 45 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Over 100 recognitions
Mehran Moussavian, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mehran Moussavian, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
