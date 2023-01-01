About Mehran Moussavian, DO

I strive to show compassion, empathy and understanding to all my patients.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Moo-save-ian

Languages: English , French

Education Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Fellowship

Yale University : Residency

Yale University : Internship

New York College of Osteopathy : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.