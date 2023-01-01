Mehran Moussavian, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 1625 E Main St
Suite 201
El Cajon, CA 92021
- 955 Boardwalk
Suite 100
San Marcos, CA 92078
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego292 Euclid Ave
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92114
About Mehran Moussavian, DO
I strive to show compassion, empathy and understanding to all my patients.
Age:55
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Moo-save-ian
Languages:English, French
Education
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Fellowship
Yale University:Residency
Yale University:Internship
New York College of Osteopathy:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Percutaneous left atrial appendage closure WATCHMAN™
- Stent
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
NPI
1689788234
Insurance plans accepted
Mehran Moussavian, DO, accepts 45 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Mehran Moussavian, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mehran Moussavian, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
