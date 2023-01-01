Provider Image

Melissa Westerman, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Perinatal Center
    7910 Frost St
    Suite 140
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-966-4992

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About Melissa Westerman, MD

Age:
 46
In practice since:
 2020
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, Irvine:
 Residency
University of California, Irvine:
 Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:
 Medical School
University of California, Irvine:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1760730758

Insurance plans accepted

Melissa Westerman, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Melissa Westerman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Melissa Westerman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.