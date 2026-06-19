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Melissa L. Westermann, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Maternal fetal medicine

OBGYN

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Chula Vista Perinatal Ultrasound

619-502-8400
Fax: 619-502-8401

751 Medical Center Court
CHULA VISTA, CA 91911

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Perinatal Ultrasound

619-740-4968
Fax: 619-740-4957

8851 Center Drive, Suite 201
La Mesa, CA 91942

Sharp Mary Birch High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic

858-541-4800

8010 Frost Street
Suite 414
SAN DIEGO, CA 92123

Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine Encinitas

858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841

777 N. El Camino Real
Suite 200
Encinitas, CA 92024

Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine Murrieta

858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841

25395 Hancock Ave.
Suite 210
Murrieta, CA 92562

Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine San Diego

858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841

8010 Frost St.
Suite 408
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Chula Vista Perinatal Ultrasound

    751 Medical Center Court
    CHULA VISTA, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-502-8400
    Fax: 619-502-8401

  2. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Perinatal Ultrasound

    8851 Center Drive, Suite 201
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-740-4968
    Fax: 619-740-4957

  3. Sharp Mary Birch High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic

    8010 Frost Street
    Suite 414
    SAN DIEGO, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-541-4800

  4. Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine Encinitas

    777 N. El Camino Real
    Suite 200
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions

    858-541-4800
    Fax: 858-541-4841

  5. Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine Murrieta

    25395 Hancock Ave.
    Suite 210
    Murrieta, CA 92562
    Get directions

    858-541-4800
    Fax: 858-541-4841

  6. Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine San Diego

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 408
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-541-4800
    Fax: 858-541-4841

Care schedule

Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine San Diego

8010 Frost St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Melissa L. Westermann, MD

Age: 41
In practice since: 2020

Education

University of California, Irvine: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Fellowship
University of California, Irvine: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1760730758

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Melissa L. Westermann, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.