Meng Hua, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2306
San Diego, CA 92120
About Meng Hua, MD
Age:64
In practice since:2004
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Wa
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
State University of New York, Stony Brook:Residency
State University of New York, Stony Brook:Internship
Albany Medical College:Fellowship
University of Heidelberg:Medical School
University of Heidelberg:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bloodless medicine
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Small intestinal balloon enteroscopy
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
NPI
1962502773
Insurance plans accepted
Meng Hua, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Meng Hua, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Meng Hua, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
