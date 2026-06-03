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Meng Hua, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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6699 Alvarado Rd

619-287-7617

6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2306
San Diego, CA 92120

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 6699 Alvarado Rd
    Suite 2306
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-287-7617

About Meng Hua, MD

Age: 67
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Wa
Languages: Chinese, Mandarin

Education

State University of New York, Stony Brook: Residency
State University of New York, Stony Brook: Internship
Albany Medical College: Fellowship
University of Heidelberg: Medical School
University of Heidelberg: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1962502773

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Meng Hua, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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