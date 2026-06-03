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Michael D. Antos, MD

5.0

77 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3386

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-397-3386

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

About Michael D. Antos, MD

I am currently only accepting newborn patients.

Age: 73
In practice since: 1988
Gender: Male

Education

Polyclinic (Harrisburg, PA): Internship
American University of the Caribbean: Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1891808929

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael D. Antos, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

77 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

Dr. Antos is amazing! He answered all our questions. Our daughter did well during the 9 month exam, Dr. Antos explained everything in detail and showed us our daughters growth progress.

Verified Patient

May 7, 2026

5.0

Dr Antos is so great with our baby. He looks at everything thoroughly and tells us exactly what he's looking for. He always eases our mind with any concerns we have.

Verified Patient

May 7, 2026

5.0

Dr. Antos is one of the best Pedia doctor out there. He's easy to approach, listens and answer questions thoroughly.

Verified Patient

April 7, 2026

5.0

Dr. Antos is great. My son has been seeing him for 16 years! I would recommend Dr. Antos to everyone.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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