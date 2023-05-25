Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
About Michael Antos, MD
I am currently only accepting newborn patients.
Age:70
In practice since:1988
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Polyclinic (Harrisburg, PA):Internship
American University of the Caribbean:Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1891808929
Ratings and reviews
4.9
135 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Antos is hands down amazing. I love how he takes the time to explain everything and will even draw a detailed outline of what he's taking about. He never seems rushed and always addresses our concerns and never once has dismissed any of our concerns. I truly feel with Dr. Antos my daughters are receiving the best care possible.
Verified PatientApril 27, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor
Verified PatientApril 20, 2023
5.0
We switched to Dr Antos after Dr Golembesky retired and couldn't have asked for better doctors for my children. Always attentive, kind, great sense of humor, and answers all of our questions or concerns. I hope Dr antos never retires
Verified PatientApril 12, 2023
5.0
Always bragging and recommending Dr. Antos himself personally to everyone in need of a pediatrician. Raving reviews fir him
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Antos, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Antos, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
