Dr. Antos is great. My son has been seeing him for 16 years! I would recommend Dr. Antos to everyone.

Dr. Antos is one of the best Pedia doctor out there. He's easy to approach, listens and answer questions thoroughly.

Dr Antos is so great with our baby. He looks at everything thoroughly and tells us exactly what he's looking for. He always eases our mind with any concerns we have.

Dr. Antos is amazing! He answered all our questions. Our daughter did well during the 9 month exam, Dr. Antos explained everything in detail and showed us our daughters growth progress.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.