Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3386
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
About Michael D. Antos, MD
I am currently only accepting newborn patients.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1891808929
Insurance plans accepted
Michael D. Antos, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
77 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
Dr. Antos is amazing! He answered all our questions. Our daughter did well during the 9 month exam, Dr. Antos explained everything in detail and showed us our daughters growth progress.
Verified Patient
May 7, 2026
5.0
Dr Antos is so great with our baby. He looks at everything thoroughly and tells us exactly what he's looking for. He always eases our mind with any concerns we have.
Verified Patient
May 7, 2026
5.0
Dr. Antos is one of the best Pedia doctor out there. He's easy to approach, listens and answer questions thoroughly.
Verified Patient
April 7, 2026
5.0
Dr. Antos is great. My son has been seeing him for 16 years! I would recommend Dr. Antos to everyone.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael D. Antos, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.