Restoring hearing lost during naval service
John lost his hearing while in the Navy. Decades later, a cochlear implant helps him hear again.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-8404
Fax: 858-874-2348
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4109
Fax: 858-621-4044
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
2929 Health Center Drive
Monday
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I come from a long line of engineers and teachers, but no one in my family was in the medical field. I think perhaps when I broke my wrist and a kind orthopedic surgeon took care of it, I started thinking about medicine. Certainly the more I looked into it, the more I knew in my heart that this was my passion. Medicine, and in particular surgery, provides a unique opportunity to help people. It is important to take the time to really listen to my patients and provide care tailored to their needs. Outside of work, I enjoy just about any activity that relates to the water, such as diving, surfing, swimming or paddling down rivers. I also like gardening - particularly orchids, tropical plants and fruit trees.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1073584397
Michael R. Holtel, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
238 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Im very thankful to be In care with this profesional doctor. He Is the best of the best , Doctor Holtel explained in detail taking care of my health
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
His work expertise are incredible.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Holtel always takes the time to make sure that I understand what will be going on. He is a wonderful person.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr Michael R Holtel THANK YOU the explanation of what the condition an the next step just give me more understanding. THANK YOU DR HOLTEL...
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Michael R. Holtel, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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