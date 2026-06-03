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Michael R. Holtel, MD

5.0

238 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-939-8404
Fax: 858-874-2348

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-621-4109
Fax: 858-621-4044

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-8404
    Fax: 858-874-2348

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor B
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4109
    Fax: 858-621-4044

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

2929 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Michael R. Holtel, MD

I come from a long line of engineers and teachers, but no one in my family was in the medical field. I think perhaps when I broke my wrist and a kind orthopedic surgeon took care of it, I started thinking about medicine. Certainly the more I looked into it, the more I knew in my heart that this was my passion. Medicine, and in particular surgery, provides a unique opportunity to help people. It is important to take the time to really listen to my patients and provide care tailored to their needs. Outside of work, I enjoy just about any activity that relates to the water, such as diving, surfing, swimming or paddling down rivers. I also like gardening - particularly orchids, tropical plants and fruit trees.

Age: 67
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male

Education

National Naval Medical Center: Internship
Naval Hospital Oakland: Residency
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1073584397

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael R. Holtel, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

238 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Im very thankful to be In care with this profesional doctor. He Is the best of the best , Doctor Holtel explained in detail taking care of my health

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

His work expertise are incredible.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Holtel always takes the time to make sure that I understand what will be going on. He is a wonderful person.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr Michael R Holtel THANK YOU the explanation of what the condition an the next step just give me more understanding. THANK YOU DR HOLTEL...

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