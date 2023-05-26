About Michael Holtel, MD

I come from a long line of engineers and teachers, but no one in my family was in the medical field. I think perhaps when I broke my wrist and a kind orthopedic surgeon took care of it, I started thinking about medicine. Certainly the more I looked into it, the more I knew in my heart that this was my passion. Medicine, and in particular surgery, provides a unique opportunity to help people. It is important to take the time to really listen to my patients and provide care tailored to their needs. Outside of work, I enjoy just about any activity that relates to the water, such as diving, surfing, swimming or paddling down rivers. I also like gardening - particularly orchids, tropical plants and fruit trees.

Age: 64

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education National Naval Medical Center : Internship

Naval Hospital Oakland : Residency

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



