Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Michael Holtel, MD
I come from a long line of engineers and teachers, but no one in my family was in the medical field. I think perhaps when I broke my wrist and a kind orthopedic surgeon took care of it, I started thinking about medicine. Certainly the more I looked into it, the more I knew in my heart that this was my passion. Medicine, and in particular surgery, provides a unique opportunity to help people. It is important to take the time to really listen to my patients and provide care tailored to their needs. Outside of work, I enjoy just about any activity that relates to the water, such as diving, surfing, swimming or paddling down rivers. I also like gardening - particularly orchids, tropical plants and fruit trees.
Age:64
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
National Naval Medical Center:Internship
Naval Hospital Oakland:Residency
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- BAHA hearing device
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cochlear implant
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Ear surgery
- Facial skin cancer surgery
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Laser surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Skull base surgery
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1073584397
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Holtel, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
136 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Holtel cares for every patient like family.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor, Very skilled, knowledgeable and professional. Thank you.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr Holtel provided me with detailed information and explanations, answering all my questions and concerns.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Very professional, polite and answered all my questions
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Michael Holtel, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Holtel, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Michael Holtel, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Holtel, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.