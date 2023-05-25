Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Michael Keefe, MD
My goal is to provide the same outstanding care for my patients that I would for my family or myself. The practice of medicine allows me to combine my strong interest in science and academic medicine with my enjoyment of interacting with people in a manner that improves their quality of life and well-being. In addition to being board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, I am also board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. I strive to provide the same outstanding care for my Sharp patients as I would desire for my family or myself, as both my family and myself are Sharp patients! Outside of work, I enjoy cycling, sailing, swimming, rowing, skiing, photography and spending as much time as possible with my family.
Age:66
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
National Naval Medical Center:Internship
National Naval Medical Center:Residency
Case Western Reserve University:Medical School
Univeristy of Texas, San Antonio:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1710999396
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Keefe is exceptional
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Once I was seen everything was great!
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I'm the lucky one who has Dr. Keefe and Amy as my providers. Wouldn't want any other persons taking care of my health problems.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr. Keefe is one of the best doctors I know. He is thoughtful, thorough, kind and patient.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Michael Keefe, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Keefe, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
