Extraordinary care was a breath of fresh air
After being treated for a deviated septum, Valerie Markarian honored her doctor with a Guardian Angel award.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-8404
Fax: 858-874-2348
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4109
Fax: 858-621-4044
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
2929 Health Center Drive
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My goal is to provide the same outstanding care for my patients that I would for my family or myself. The practice of medicine allows me to combine my strong interest in science and academic medicine with my enjoyment of interacting with people in a manner that improves their quality of life and well-being. In addition to being board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, I am also board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. I strive to provide the same outstanding care for my Sharp patients as I would desire for my family or myself, as both my family and myself are Sharp patients! Outside of work, I enjoy cycling, sailing, swimming, rowing, skiing, photography and spending as much time as possible with my family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1710999396
Michael A. Keefe, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
228 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
What a wonderful doctor. Calm, warm, compassionate and intimate in his concern for my well-being. Invested in making sure I am understanding my options and listens to my concerns. Gave very detailed explanations on what and how the procedure is done, recovery, and expectations of what I can anticipate post op.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Very professional, through explanation, confident pleasant, welcoming
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
He is very concerned about how I was doing
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
I was well informed of the procedure.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael A. Keefe, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael A. Keefe, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Michael A. Keefe, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.