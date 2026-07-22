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Michael A. Keefe, MD

5.0

228 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-939-8404
Fax: 858-874-2348

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-621-4109
Fax: 858-621-4044

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-8404
    Fax: 858-874-2348

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor B
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4109
    Fax: 858-621-4044

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

2929 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Michael A. Keefe, MD

My goal is to provide the same outstanding care for my patients that I would for my family or myself. The practice of medicine allows me to combine my strong interest in science and academic medicine with my enjoyment of interacting with people in a manner that improves their quality of life and well-being. In addition to being board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, I am also board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. I strive to provide the same outstanding care for my Sharp patients as I would desire for my family or myself, as both my family and myself are Sharp patients! Outside of work, I enjoy cycling, sailing, swimming, rowing, skiing, photography and spending as much time as possible with my family.

Age: 69
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male

Education

National Naval Medical Center: Internship
National Naval Medical Center: Residency
Case Western Reserve University: Medical School
Univeristy of Texas, San Antonio: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1710999396

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael A. Keefe, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

228 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

What a wonderful doctor. Calm, warm, compassionate and intimate in his concern for my well-being. Invested in making sure I am understanding my options and listens to my concerns. Gave very detailed explanations on what and how the procedure is done, recovery, and expectations of what I can anticipate post op.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Very professional, through explanation, confident pleasant, welcoming

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

He is very concerned about how I was doing

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

I was well informed of the procedure.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Michael A. Keefe, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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