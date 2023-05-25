About Michael Keefe, MD

My goal is to provide the same outstanding care for my patients that I would for my family or myself. The practice of medicine allows me to combine my strong interest in science and academic medicine with my enjoyment of interacting with people in a manner that improves their quality of life and well-being. In addition to being board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, I am also board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. I strive to provide the same outstanding care for my Sharp patients as I would desire for my family or myself, as both my family and myself are Sharp patients! Outside of work, I enjoy cycling, sailing, swimming, rowing, skiing, photography and spending as much time as possible with my family.

Age: 66

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education National Naval Medical Center : Internship

National Naval Medical Center : Residency

Case Western Reserve University : Medical School

Univeristy of Texas, San Antonio : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1710999396