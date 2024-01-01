About Michael Morell, MD

I decided to go into medicine because ever since I was a child, I always had a love of science. The great thing about medicine is that it is the amalgamation of so many different branches of science. Biology, chemistry, physics, social science. They all play a role, and once we fully understand the problem through science, it's then that we can really help our patients to heal. My philosophy in patient care is to always treat the individual as a whole rather than focusing on the disease process which they are unfortunately afflicted with. I spend my spare time surrounded by family and friends. I also enjoy playing guitar and writing music.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: More L



Education University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine : Medical School

Gundersen Health System : Fellowship

University of California, Irvine : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



