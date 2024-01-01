Michael Morell, MD
Medical doctor (MD)
Bariatric surgery
General surgery (board certified)
Michael Morell, MD
Medical doctor (MD)
Bariatric surgery
General surgery (board certified)
Olde Del Mar Surgical9850 Genesee Avenue
Suite 570
San Diego, CA 92037
SharpCare Coronado230 Prospect Pl
Suite 340B
Coronado, CA 92118
About Michael Morell, MD
I decided to go into medicine because ever since I was a child, I always had a love of science. The great thing about medicine is that it is the amalgamation of so many different branches of science. Biology, chemistry, physics, social science. They all play a role, and once we fully understand the problem through science, it's then that we can really help our patients to heal. My philosophy in patient care is to always treat the individual as a whole rather than focusing on the disease process which they are unfortunately afflicted with. I spend my spare time surrounded by family and friends. I also enjoy playing guitar and writing music.
Age:40
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:More L
Education
University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine :Medical School
Gundersen Health System:Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bariatric Surgery
- Biopsy
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Gastric bypass
- Hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopic vertical sleeve gastrectomy
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Weight-loss surgery
NPI
1225393176
Special recognitions
