Michael Morell, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Bariatric surgery
General surgery (board certified)

Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)

  1. Olde Del Mar Surgical
    9850 Genesee Avenue
    Suite 570
    San Diego, CA 92037
    858-457-4917
  2. SharpCare Coronado
    230 Prospect Pl
    Suite 340B
    Coronado, CA 92118
    619-522-4000
    Fax: 619-435-0150

Olde Del Mar Surgical
9850 Genesee Avenue
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday
SharpCare Coronado
230 Prospect Pl
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday

About Michael Morell, MD

I decided to go into medicine because ever since I was a child, I always had a love of science. The great thing about medicine is that it is the amalgamation of so many different branches of science. Biology, chemistry, physics, social science. They all play a role, and once we fully understand the problem through science, it's then that we can really help our patients to heal. My philosophy in patient care is to always treat the individual as a whole rather than focusing on the disease process which they are unfortunately afflicted with. I spend my spare time surrounded by family and friends. I also enjoy playing guitar and writing music.
Age:
 40
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 More L
Education
University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine :
 Medical School
Gundersen Health System:
 Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1225393176

