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Mohammed G. Al-Janabi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

(board certified)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Mohammed Ghazi Al-Janabi, MD

619-589-2535
Fax: 619-589-8042

8860 Center Drive
Suite 240
La Mesa, CA 91942

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Burr Clinic

619-740-4770
Fax: 619-740-4797

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Suite 602
La Mesa, CA 91942

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Heart, Lung and Postpartum Clinic

619-740-4770
Fax: 619-740-4797

8851 Center Drive
Suite 600
La Mesa, CA 91942-3061

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Mohammed Ghazi Al-Janabi, MD

    8860 Center Drive
    Suite 240
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-589-2535
    Fax: 619-589-8042

  2. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Burr Clinic

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    Suite 602
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-740-4770
    Fax: 619-740-4797

  3. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Heart, Lung and Postpartum Clinic

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 600
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3061
    Get directions

    619-740-4770
    Fax: 619-740-4797

Care schedule

Mohammed Ghazi Al-Janabi, MD

8860 Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Mohammed G. Al-Janabi, MD

Education

Texas Tech University: Residency
Vidant Medical Center: Fellowship
Al-Mustansiriyah University (Iraq): Medical School
Texas Tech University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1760773725

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mohammed G. Al-Janabi, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Mohammed G. Al-Janabi, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.