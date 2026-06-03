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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
(board certified)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
(board certified)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Mohammed Ghazi Al-Janabi, MD
8860 Center Drive
Suite 240
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-589-2535
Fax: 619-589-8042
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Burr Clinic
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Suite 602
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-740-4770
Fax: 619-740-4797
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Heart, Lung and Postpartum Clinic
8851 Center Drive
Suite 600
La Mesa, CA 91942-3061
Get directions
619-740-4770
Fax: 619-740-4797
Mohammed Ghazi Al-Janabi, MD
8860 Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1760773725
Mohammed G. Al-Janabi, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammed G. Al-Janabi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammed G. Al-Janabi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mohammed G. Al-Janabi, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.