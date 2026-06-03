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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Advanced Gastroenterology Associates
9001 Grossmont Boulevard
Suite 606
La Mesa, CA 91941
Get directions
619-303-9000
Fax: 619-303-9999
San Diego Advanced Gastroenterology Associates
9001 Grossmont Blvd
Suite 604
La Mesa, CA 91941-4094
Get directions
619-303-9000
Fax: 619-303-9999
San Diego Advanced Gastroenterology Associates
9001 Grossmont Boulevard
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1245591387
Mohammed Saadi, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
4.6
122 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Best doctor's office i've ever been to
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
May 20, 2026
4.0
Haven't received test results explanation, only read on information on the portal.
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
I appreciate that the provider had reviewed my records prior to my appt.He was personable and very patient with all my questions.I felt very comfortable discussing concerns about my current health, options for medication, and issues I brought up about trying to lose 10 pounds. I felt very seen and heard which seems rare often at medical appts.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammed Saadi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammed Saadi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mohammed Saadi, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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