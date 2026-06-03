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Mohammed Saadi, MD

4.6

122 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Advanced Gastroenterology Associates

619-303-9000
Fax: 619-303-9999

9001 Grossmont Boulevard
Suite 606
La Mesa, CA 91941

San Diego Advanced Gastroenterology Associates

619-303-9000
Fax: 619-303-9999

9001 Grossmont Blvd
Suite 604
La Mesa, CA 91941-4094

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Advanced Gastroenterology Associates

    9001 Grossmont Boulevard
    Suite 606
    La Mesa, CA 91941
    Get directions

    619-303-9000
    Fax: 619-303-9999

  2. San Diego Advanced Gastroenterology Associates

    9001 Grossmont Blvd
    Suite 604
    La Mesa, CA 91941-4094
    Get directions

    619-303-9000
    Fax: 619-303-9999

Care schedule

San Diego Advanced Gastroenterology Associates

9001 Grossmont Boulevard

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Mohammed Saadi, MD

Age: 43
In practice since: 2021

Education

Mayo Clinic: Fellowship
Texas Tech University: Residency
Temple University: Fellowship
University of Baghdad School of Medicine: Medical School
Texas Tech University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1245591387

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mohammed Saadi, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

122 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.5

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Best doctor's office i've ever been to

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

May 20, 2026

4.0

Haven't received test results explanation, only read on information on the portal.

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

I appreciate that the provider had reviewed my records prior to my appt.He was personable and very patient with all my questions.I felt very comfortable discussing concerns about my current health, options for medication, and issues I brought up about trying to lose 10 pounds. I felt very seen and heard which seems rare often at medical appts.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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