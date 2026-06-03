I appreciate that the provider had reviewed my records prior to my appt.He was personable and very patient with all my questions.I felt very comfortable discussing concerns about my current health, options for medication, and issues I brought up about trying to lose 10 pounds. I felt very seen and heard which seems rare often at medical appts.

Pancreatitis can be the first sign of pancreatic cancer, and any episode should be taken seriously.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.