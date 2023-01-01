Mohammed Saadi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Advanced Gastroenterology Associates5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 1, Suite 112
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Mohammed Saadi, MD
Age:40
In practice since:2021
Languages:English
Education
Mayo Clinic:Fellowship
Texas Tech University:Residency
Temple University:Fellowship
University of Baghdad:Medical School
Texas Tech University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopic ultrasonography
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver biopsy
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Pancreatic cancer
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Small intestinal balloon enteroscopy
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Ultrasonic endoscopy
- Video capsule endoscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1245591387
Insurance plans accepted
Mohammed Saadi, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammed Saadi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammed Saadi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
