About Monica Modi, MD

I am a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist who takes pride in providing individualized care to my patients, from adolescence through their post-menopausal years. I enjoy providing prenatal care and delivering babies. I decided to become a physician because I like learning about people and helping them come up with medical treatment plans that fit their lifestyles. When I'm not practicing medicine, I enjoy spending time with my baby and dogs.

Age: 39

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Johns Hopkins University : Medical School

Vanderbilt University : Internship

Vanderbilt University : Residency

Hutzel Women's Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.