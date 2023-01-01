Location and phone
Women's Health and Wellness Center133 W Main St
Third floor
El Cajon, CA 92020
About Monica Modi, MD
I am a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist who takes pride in providing individualized care to my patients, from adolescence through their post-menopausal years. I enjoy providing prenatal care and delivering babies. I decided to become a physician because I like learning about people and helping them come up with medical treatment plans that fit their lifestyles. When I'm not practicing medicine, I enjoy spending time with my baby and dogs.
Age:39
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Johns Hopkins University:Medical School
Vanderbilt University:Internship
Vanderbilt University:Residency
Hutzel Women's Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexually transmitted diseases
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619116605
Insurance plans accepted
Monica Modi, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Monica Modi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
