Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
East County Family Health Center
4185 Fairmount Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Get directions
619-280-4213
Fax: 619-285-8134
East County Family Health Center
330 S Magnolia Ave
Suite 101
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
619-593-3007
Fax: 619-749-3221
East County Family Health Center
165 S 1st St
El Cajon, CA 92019
Get directions
619-312-0347
Fax: 619-749-5480
Care schedule
East County Family Health Center
4185 Fairmount Ave
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
East County Family Health Center
330 S Magnolia Ave
-
Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
East County Family Health Center
165 S 1st St
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Mumtaz T. Almansour, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Walk-in appointments
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1558567446
Insurance plans accepted
Mumtaz T. Almansour, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mumtaz T. Almansour, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.