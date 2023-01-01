Provider Image

(Mumtaz) Thomas Almansour, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. East County Family Health Center
    165 S 1st St
    El Cajon, CA 92019
    Get directions
    619-312-0347
  2. East County Family Health Center
    330 S Magnolia Ave
    Suite 101
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions
    619-593-3007
  3. East County Family Health Center
    4185 Fairmount Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    Get directions
    619-280-4213

About (Mumtaz) Thomas Almansour, MD

Age:
 69
In practice since:
 1996
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Arabic, English
Education
University of Baghdad:
 Medical School
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital:
 Internship
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1558567446

Insurance plans accepted

(Mumtaz) Thomas Almansour, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from (Mumtaz) Thomas Almansour, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.