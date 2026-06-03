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Mumtaz T. Almansour, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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East County Family Health Center

619-280-4213
Fax: 619-285-8134

4185 Fairmount Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

East County Family Health Center

619-593-3007
Fax: 619-749-3221

330 S Magnolia Ave
Suite 101
El Cajon, CA 92020

East County Family Health Center

619-312-0347
Fax: 619-749-5480

165 S 1st St
El Cajon, CA 92019

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. East County Family Health Center

    4185 Fairmount Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    Get directions

    619-280-4213
    Fax: 619-285-8134

  2. East County Family Health Center

    330 S Magnolia Ave
    Suite 101
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-593-3007
    Fax: 619-749-3221

  3. East County Family Health Center

    165 S 1st St
    El Cajon, CA 92019
    Get directions

    619-312-0347
    Fax: 619-749-5480

Care schedule

East County Family Health Center

4185 Fairmount Ave

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

East County Family Health Center

330 S Magnolia Ave

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

East County Family Health Center

165 S 1st St

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Mumtaz T. Almansour, MD

Age: 72
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic, Spanish, Chaldean

Education

University of Baghdad School of Medicine: Medical School
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital: Residency
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1558567446

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mumtaz T. Almansour, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.