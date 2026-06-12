Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group
6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2200
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
619-265-3400
Fax: 619-265-3407
About Myloan T. Vu, MD
I treat patients with a combination of knowledge and compassion.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1457453177
Insurance plans accepted
Myloan T. Vu, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Myloan T. Vu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Myloan T. Vu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.