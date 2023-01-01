About Myloan Thi Vu, MD

I treat patients with a combination of knowledge and compassion.

Age: 61

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Vietnamese

Education University of Nebraska : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Residency



Areas of focus Asthma

Circumcision - pediatrics

Preventive medicine

