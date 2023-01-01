Myloan Thi Vu, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Myloan T. Vu, MD6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2200
San Diego, CA 92120
About Myloan Thi Vu, MD
I treat patients with a combination of knowledge and compassion.
Age:61
In practice since:1996
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
University of Nebraska:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1457453177
Insurance plans accepted
Myloan Thi Vu, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
