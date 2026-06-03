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Natalie J. Hoffman, MD

4.7

278 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor C
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2714
    Fax: 858-621-4022

Care schedule

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About Natalie J. Hoffman, MD

I became a physician because I love helping people, developing health partnerships with patients over time, seeing patients of different ages, and caring for multiple members of the same family. I believe in practicing preventative care to avoid more serious health issues in the future. In my free time, I love gardening and spending time in nature.

Age: 42
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, Irvine: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Lab on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1649590464

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Natalie J. Hoffman, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

278 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr Hoffman takes great care in listening to my concerns and assesses and addresses everything before I leave.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr Hoffman is an excellent listener, very patient and cares about me.

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hoffman is always willing to listen.

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

5.0

Only thing we didn't discuss was about getting Vizz for my eyes. I told the nurse but it was not addressed by physician.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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