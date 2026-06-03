About Natalie J. Hoffman, MD

I became a physician because I love helping people, developing health partnerships with patients over time, seeing patients of different ages, and caring for multiple members of the same family. I believe in practicing preventative care to avoid more serious health issues in the future. In my free time, I love gardening and spending time in nature.

Age: 42

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Female



Education University of California, Irvine : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Areas of focus Lab on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.