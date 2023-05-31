About Natalie Hoffman, MD

I became a physician because I love helping people, developing health partnerships with patients over time, seeing patients of different ages, and caring for multiple members of the same family. I believe in practicing preventative care to avoid more serious health issues in the future. In my free time, I love gardening and spending time in nature.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of California, Irvine : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



NPI 1649590464