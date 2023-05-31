Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor

Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Natalie Hoffman, MD
I became a physician because I love helping people, developing health partnerships with patients over time, seeing patients of different ages, and caring for multiple members of the same family. I believe in practicing preventative care to avoid more serious health issues in the future. In my free time, I love gardening and spending time in nature.
Age:39
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
NPI
1649590464
Insurance plans accepted
Natalie Hoffman, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
216 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Great to-the-point honesty and feedback
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
I really, really liked Dr Hoffman.
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
Dr Besser was very easy to talk to. Was patient and listened to my concerns.
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Hoffman is a great listener. She always takes the time to answer my questions thoroughly.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Natalie Hoffman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Natalie Hoffman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
