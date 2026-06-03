Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Primary Care
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022
Care schedule
-
Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Natalie J. Hoffman, MD
I became a physician because I love helping people, developing health partnerships with patients over time, seeing patients of different ages, and caring for multiple members of the same family. I believe in practicing preventative care to avoid more serious health issues in the future. In my free time, I love gardening and spending time in nature.
Education
Areas of focus
- Lab on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1649590464
Insurance plans accepted
Natalie J. Hoffman, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
278 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr Hoffman takes great care in listening to my concerns and assesses and addresses everything before I leave.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr Hoffman is an excellent listener, very patient and cares about me.
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hoffman is always willing to listen.
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Only thing we didn't discuss was about getting Vizz for my eyes. I told the nurse but it was not addressed by physician.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Natalie J. Hoffman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Natalie J. Hoffman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.