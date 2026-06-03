Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 16 only)
Location and phone
477 North El Camino Real
Suite C300
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
760-257-5550
Fax: 760-436-2170
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Neeta Varshney, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Glaucoma
- Laser surgery
- Macular degeneration
- Pterygium surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689806606
Insurance plans accepted
Neeta Varshney, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Neeta Varshney, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Neeta Varshney, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.