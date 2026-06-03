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Neeta Varshney, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 16 only)

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477 North El Camino Real

760-257-5550
Fax: 760-436-2170

477 North El Camino Real
Suite C300
Encinitas, CA 92024

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 477 North El Camino Real
    Suite C300
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions

    760-257-5550
    Fax: 760-436-2170

Care schedule

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About Neeta Varshney, MD

Age: 43
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1689806606

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Neeta Varshney, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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