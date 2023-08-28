Provider Image

Nicholas Genovese, MD

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

Location and phone

About Nicholas Genovese, MD

Age: 34
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Drexel University College of Medicine: Medical School
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center: Fellowship
Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1932605201

