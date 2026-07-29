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Pamela C. Lee, MD

4.9

113 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399

8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Surgery

619-397-3140

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 224
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-939-8350
    Fax: 858-939-8399

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Surgery

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3140

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

8010 Frost St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Pamela C. Lee, MD

I chose medicine because I wanted to make a positive impact on people's lives. Surgery is my way of doing this. I am a board-certified general and colorectal surgeon whose goal is to provide an excellent patient experience from the time that we meet in the office until the patient's surgical needs are complete. I have a great interest in robotic minimally invasive surgery and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. Robotic surgery allows my patients to have a quicker recovery and get back to what they love doing in our beautiful city. In my spare time, I enjoy all that San Diego has to offer with my husband and two young sons, playing the piano and exercising.

Age: 48
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: Residency
University of Southern California: Fellowship
Temple University: Medical School
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1356665657

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Pamela C. Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

113 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Doctor was much more patient and less rushed this time and showed genuine concern about distress and discomfort related to the healing process. Doctor was able to answer questions and discuss alternative treatment options.

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

I will certainly recommend Dr Pamela Lee to my friends.

Verified Patient

May 17, 2026

4.4

Wonderful Doctor, Very pleasant and very intelligent she describes things the way they are. I just love her..

Verified Patient

April 25, 2026

5.0

I have no complaints

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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