Medical Doctor
Colon and rectal surgery (board certified)
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Second and Third Floors
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Pamela Lee, MD
I chose medicine because I wanted to make a positive impact on people's lives. Surgery is my way of doing this. I am a board-certified general and colorectal surgeon whose goal is to provide an excellent patient experience from the time that we meet in the office until the patient's surgical needs are complete. I have a great interest in robotic minimally invasive surgery, which allows my patients to have a quicker recovery and get back to what they love doing in our beautiful city. In my spare time, I enjoy all that San Diego has to offer with my husband and two young sons, playing the piano and exercising.
Age:45
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital:Residency
University of Southern California:Fellowship
Temple University:Medical School
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Cancer surgery
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Colon surgery
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
NPI
1356665657
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Pamela Lee, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
108 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Lee helped me feel confident in my decision for surgery. She is direct with an excellent bedside manner.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
This was a weekday visit. It felt like a weekend I enjoyed the care/visit so much.
Verified PatientApril 15, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lee performed surgery on me twice last year. People in the surgery room said she is the best, twice.
Verified PatientApril 8, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lee is very well informed and it shows. She is an excellent Dr and is very professional. I would pick her to treat me in the future where possible.
Special recognitions
