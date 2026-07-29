Robotic surgery offers hope for ulcerative colitis treatment
After 40 years with ulcerative colitis, Laurie Godfrey finds hope and healing through robotic surgery and a supportive care team at Sharp.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery
8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Surgery
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery
8010 Frost St.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I chose medicine because I wanted to make a positive impact on people's lives. Surgery is my way of doing this. I am a board-certified general and colorectal surgeon whose goal is to provide an excellent patient experience from the time that we meet in the office until the patient's surgical needs are complete. I have a great interest in robotic minimally invasive surgery and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. Robotic surgery allows my patients to have a quicker recovery and get back to what they love doing in our beautiful city. In my spare time, I enjoy all that San Diego has to offer with my husband and two young sons, playing the piano and exercising.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1356665657
Pamela C. Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
113 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Doctor was much more patient and less rushed this time and showed genuine concern about distress and discomfort related to the healing process. Doctor was able to answer questions and discuss alternative treatment options.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
I will certainly recommend Dr Pamela Lee to my friends.
Verified Patient
May 17, 2026
4.4
Wonderful Doctor, Very pleasant and very intelligent she describes things the way they are. I just love her..
Verified Patient
April 25, 2026
5.0
I have no complaints
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Pamela C. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Pamela C. Lee, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
After 40 years with ulcerative colitis, Laurie Godfrey finds hope and healing through robotic surgery and a supportive care team at Sharp.
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