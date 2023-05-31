About Pamela Lee, MD

I chose medicine because I wanted to make a positive impact on people's lives. Surgery is my way of doing this. I am a board-certified general and colorectal surgeon whose goal is to provide an excellent patient experience from the time that we meet in the office until the patient's surgical needs are complete. I have a great interest in robotic minimally invasive surgery, which allows my patients to have a quicker recovery and get back to what they love doing in our beautiful city. In my spare time, I enjoy all that San Diego has to offer with my husband and two young sons, playing the piano and exercising.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital : Residency

University of Southern California : Fellowship

Temple University : Medical School

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1356665657