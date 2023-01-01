Paul Huynh, MD, PhD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
Advanced Eye and Laser Center of California10737 Camino Ruiz
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92126
Advanced Eye and Laser Center of California4844 University Ave
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92105
About Paul Huynh, MD, PhD
We have the expertise to help people see better. We have the compassion to recognize and alleviate fear. We have the commitment to provide advanced technology. We have the obligation to create an environment and experience that is personal, individual, and enjoyable.
Age:54
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1871577056
Insurance plans accepted
Paul Huynh, MD, PhD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Paul Huynh, MD, PhD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul Huynh, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
