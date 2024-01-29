Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Advanced Eye and Laser Center of California
10737 Camino Ruiz
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92126
Get directions
858-549-3200
Fax: 858-549-3207
Advanced Eye and Laser Center of California
4844 University Ave
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92105
Get directions
Care schedule
Advanced Eye and Laser Center of California
10737 Camino Ruiz
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Paul D. Huynh, MD, PhD
We have the expertise to help people see better. We have the compassion to recognize and alleviate fear. We have the commitment to provide advanced technology. We have the obligation to create an environment and experience that is personal, individual, and enjoyable.
Education
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1871577056
Insurance plans accepted
Paul D. Huynh, MD, PhD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul D. Huynh, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul D. Huynh, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.