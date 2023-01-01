Provider Image

Paul Huynh, MD, PhD

Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Accepting new patients
  1. Advanced Eye and Laser Center of California
    10737 Camino Ruiz
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92126
    858-549-3200
  2. Advanced Eye and Laser Center of California
    4844 University Ave
    Suite A
    San Diego, CA 92105
    858-549-3200

We have the expertise to help people see better. We have the compassion to recognize and alleviate fear. We have the commitment to provide advanced technology. We have the obligation to create an environment and experience that is personal, individual, and enjoyable.
 54
 2003
 Male
English, Vietnamese
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:
 Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:
 Internship
1871577056

Paul Huynh, MD, PhD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.

