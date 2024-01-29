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Paul D. Huynh, MD, PhD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Advanced Eye and Laser Center of California

858-549-3200
Fax: 858-549-3207

10737 Camino Ruiz
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92126

Advanced Eye and Laser Center of California

858-549-3200

4844 University Ave
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92105

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Advanced Eye and Laser Center of California

    10737 Camino Ruiz
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92126
    Get directions

    858-549-3200
    Fax: 858-549-3207

  2. Advanced Eye and Laser Center of California

    4844 University Ave
    Suite A
    San Diego, CA 92105
    Get directions

    858-549-3200

Care schedule

Advanced Eye and Laser Center of California

10737 Camino Ruiz

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Paul D. Huynh, MD, PhD

We have the expertise to help people see better. We have the compassion to recognize and alleviate fear. We have the commitment to provide advanced technology. We have the obligation to create an environment and experience that is personal, individual, and enjoyable.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Male
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

Albert Einstein College of Medicine: Medical School
University of California, San Francisco: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1871577056

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Paul D. Huynh, MD, PhD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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