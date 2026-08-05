About Paul D. Kim, MD

I strive to provide the best possible care to my patients.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Korean

Education Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Fellowship

Columbia University : Medical School



Areas of focus Arthritis

Back evaluation and treatment

Laminectomy

Microsurgery

Scoliosis

Spine surgery

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.