About Paul Kim, MD

Age: 46

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Korean , Spanish

Education Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Fellowship

Columbia University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Arthritis

Back evaluation and treatment

Laminectomy

Microsurgery

Scoliosis

Spine surgery

