Paul Kim, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery
Spine
Paul Kim, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery
Spine
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Paul Kim, MD
I strive to provide the best possible care to my patients.
Age:46
In practice since:2011
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Korean, Spanish
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Fellowship
Columbia University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Laminectomy
- Microsurgery
- Scoliosis
- Spine surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639336043
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul Kim, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul Kim, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.