Paul D. Kim, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Spine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Paul D. Kim, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Spine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
La Jolla Spine Institute Medical Group
488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 316
Escondido, CA 92025
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La Jolla Spine Institute Medical Group
501 N El Camino Real
Suite 201
Encinitas, CA 92024
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Spine and Brain Institute of San Diego
6719 Alvarado Rd
Suite 308
San Diego, CA 92120
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About Paul D. Kim, MD
I strive to provide the best possible care to my patients.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Laminectomy
- Microsurgery
- Scoliosis
- Spine surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639336043
Insurance plans accepted
Paul D. Kim, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul D. Kim, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.