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Paul D. Kim, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Spine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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La Jolla Spine Institute Medical Group

619-265-7912

488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 316
Escondido, CA 92025

La Jolla Spine Institute Medical Group

619-265-7912

501 N El Camino Real
Suite 201
Encinitas, CA 92024

Spine and Brain Institute of San Diego

619-265-7912

6719 Alvarado Rd
Suite 308
San Diego, CA 92120

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. La Jolla Spine Institute Medical Group

    488 E Valley Pkwy
    Suite 316
    Escondido, CA 92025
    Get directions

    619-265-7912

  2. La Jolla Spine Institute Medical Group

    501 N El Camino Real
    Suite 201
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions

    619-265-7912

  3. Spine and Brain Institute of San Diego

    6719 Alvarado Rd
    Suite 308
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-265-7912

About Paul D. Kim, MD

I strive to provide the best possible care to my patients.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2011
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Korean

Education

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Fellowship
Columbia University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1639336043

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Paul D. Kim, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.