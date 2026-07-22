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Perry T. Mansfield, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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James S. Brown Pavilion

619-810-1111

3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123

Senta Clinic

619-810-1111

3590 Camino Del Rio N
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92108

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. James S. Brown Pavilion

    3075 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    619-810-1111

  2. Senta Clinic

    3590 Camino Del Rio N
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    619-810-1111

About Perry T. Mansfield, MD

I specialize in treating patients with the most complex diseases of the head and neck, including nasal and sinus disorders, sleep apnea, voice and swallow disease, benign and malignant tumors of the skull base, salivary glands and thyroid. I was inspired to become a physician to provide compassionate care in a clinical setting. I enjoy remaining at the cutting-edge of technology and helped pioneer minimally invasive procedures for tumor removal. This includes 3D navigation with endoscopic instruments that allow physicians to see more clearly into the head and neck during diagnosis and surgery. When I am not working, my hobbies include old vintage car restoration, downhill skiing and ice hockey. I love spending time with my family as well as watching my kids grow and learn.

Age: 63
In practice since: 1994
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish, French, Hungarian

Education

University of Toronto: Fellowship
University of Toronto: Medical School
University of Toronto: Internship
University of Toronto: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1265463194

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Perry T. Mansfield, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Perry T. Mansfield, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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