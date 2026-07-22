Cancer treated, lifelong connections formed
Isaac Shainblum is grateful for having met supportive staff at Sharp throughout his cancer journey.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
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Senta Clinic
3590 Camino Del Rio N
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92108
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I specialize in treating patients with the most complex diseases of the head and neck, including nasal and sinus disorders, sleep apnea, voice and swallow disease, benign and malignant tumors of the skull base, salivary glands and thyroid. I was inspired to become a physician to provide compassionate care in a clinical setting. I enjoy remaining at the cutting-edge of technology and helped pioneer minimally invasive procedures for tumor removal. This includes 3D navigation with endoscopic instruments that allow physicians to see more clearly into the head and neck during diagnosis and surgery. When I am not working, my hobbies include old vintage car restoration, downhill skiing and ice hockey. I love spending time with my family as well as watching my kids grow and learn.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1265463194
Perry T. Mansfield, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Perry T. Mansfield, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Perry T. Mansfield, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Perry T. Mansfield, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.