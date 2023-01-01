About Perry Mansfield, MD

I specialize in treating patients with the most complex diseases of the head and neck, including nasal and sinus disorders, sleep apnea, voice and swallow disease, benign and malignant tumors of the skull base, salivary glands and thyroid. I was inspired to become a physician to provide compassionate care in a clinical setting. I enjoy remaining at the cutting-edge of technology and helped pioneer minimally invasive procedures for tumor removal. This includes 3D navigation with endoscopic instruments that allow physicians to see more clearly into the head and neck during diagnosis and surgery. When I am not working, my hobbies include old vintage car restoration, downhill skiing and ice hockey. I love spending time with my family as well as watching my kids grow and learn.

Age: 60

In practice since: 1994

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Toronto : Fellowship

University of Toronto : Medical School

University of Toronto : Internship

University of Toronto : Residency



