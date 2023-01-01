Perry Mansfield, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
About Perry Mansfield, MD
I specialize in treating patients with the most complex diseases of the head and neck, including nasal and sinus disorders, sleep apnea, voice and swallow disease, benign and malignant tumors of the skull base, salivary glands and thyroid. I was inspired to become a physician to provide compassionate care in a clinical setting. I enjoy remaining at the cutting-edge of technology and helped pioneer minimally invasive procedures for tumor removal. This includes 3D navigation with endoscopic instruments that allow physicians to see more clearly into the head and neck during diagnosis and surgery. When I am not working, my hobbies include old vintage car restoration, downhill skiing and ice hockey. I love spending time with my family as well as watching my kids grow and learn.
Age:60
In practice since:1994
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Toronto:Fellowship
University of Toronto:Medical School
University of Toronto:Internship
University of Toronto:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Bloodless medicine
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Laser surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Skull base surgery
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Voice evaluation/treatment
NPI
1265463194
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Perry Mansfield, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Perry Mansfield, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
