I work to provide the highest of medical care in an ethical and cost effective manner.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Hindi

Education St. Luke's Hospital : Residency

St. Luke's Hospital : Internship

Assam Medical College (India) : Medical School

National Institution Health : Fellowship



Areas of focus Ankylosing spondylitis

Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA) vasculitis

Autoimmune diseases

Bursitis

Dermatomyositis

Gout

Inflammatory myopathy

Lupus

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Polymyalgia rheumatica

Polymyositis

Psoriasis

Psoriatic arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Scleroderma

Sjogren's syndrome

Temporal arteritis

Tendinitis

Vasculitis

NPI 1871718189