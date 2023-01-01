Provider Image

Puja Chitkara, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 3444 Kearny Villa Rd
    Suite 400
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    619-623-3000
  2. 765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 216
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-623-3000

About Puja Chitkara, MD

I work to provide the highest of medical care in an ethical and cost effective manner.
Age:
 49
In practice since:
 2000
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Hindi
Education
St. Luke's Hospital:
 Residency
St. Luke's Hospital:
 Internship
Assam Medical College (India):
 Medical School
National Institution Health:
 Fellowship
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1871718189
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Puja Chitkara, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Puja Chitkara, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Puja Chitkara, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.