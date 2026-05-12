The joy of Holi, the festival of colors
Dr. Puja Chitkara has participated in Holi, the colorful Hindu festival since she was a child and now loves sharing the meaning and history with her children.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation Metro
3444 Kearny Villa Road
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123-1964
Get directions
619-623-3000
Fax: 619-623-3001
Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation University Ctr Ln
8929 University Center Ln
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92122-1008
Get directions
619-623-3000
Fax: 619-623-3001
Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation, Chula Vista
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
619-623-3000
Fax: 619-623-3001
Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation University Ctr Ln
8929 University Center Ln
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Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation, Chula Vista
765 Medical Center Court
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I work to provide the highest of medical care in an ethical and cost effective manner.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1871718189
Puja Chitkara, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Puja Chitkara, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Puja Chitkara, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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