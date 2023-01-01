Puja Chitkara, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 3444 Kearny Villa Rd
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
- 765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Puja Chitkara, MD
I work to provide the highest of medical care in an ethical and cost effective manner.
Age:49
In practice since:2000
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Hindi
Education
St. Luke's Hospital:Residency
St. Luke's Hospital:Internship
Assam Medical College (India):Medical School
National Institution Health:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Ankylosing spondylitis
- Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA) vasculitis
- Autoimmune diseases
- Bursitis
- Dermatomyositis
- Gout
- Inflammatory myopathy
- Lupus
- Osteoarthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Polymyalgia rheumatica
- Polymyositis
- Psoriasis
- Psoriatic arthritis
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Scleroderma
- Sjogren's syndrome
- Temporal arteritis
- Tendinitis
- Vasculitis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1871718189
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Puja Chitkara, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Puja Chitkara, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Puja Chitkara, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
