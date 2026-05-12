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Puja Chitkara, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rheumatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Virtual visits available

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Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation Metro

619-623-3000
Fax: 619-623-3001

3444 Kearny Villa Road
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123-1964

Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation University Ctr Ln

619-623-3000
Fax: 619-623-3001

8929 University Center Ln
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92122-1008

Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation, Chula Vista

619-623-3000
Fax: 619-623-3001

765 Medical Center Court
Suite 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation Metro

    3444 Kearny Villa Road
    Suite 400
    San Diego, CA 92123-1964
    Get directions

    619-623-3000
    Fax: 619-623-3001

  2. Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation University Ctr Ln

    8929 University Center Ln
    Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92122-1008
    Get directions

    619-623-3000
    Fax: 619-623-3001

  3. Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation, Chula Vista

    765 Medical Center Court
    Suite 216
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
    Get directions

    619-623-3000
    Fax: 619-623-3001

Care schedule

Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation University Ctr Ln

8929 University Center Ln

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Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation, Chula Vista

765 Medical Center Court

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Puja Chitkara, MD

I work to provide the highest of medical care in an ethical and cost effective manner.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2000
Gender: Female
Languages: Hindi, Punjabi, Russian

Education

St. Luke's Hospital: Residency
St. Luke's Hospital: Internship
Assam Medical College (India): Medical School
National Institution Health: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1871718189

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Puja Chitkara, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.