Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 1, Suite 202
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Reddiwandla S. Reddy, MD
I treat patients with the best medical care available.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Advanced heart failure management
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Percutaneous cardiac intervention
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710996384
Insurance plans accepted
Reddiwandla S. Reddy, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Reddiwandla S. Reddy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Reddiwandla S. Reddy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.