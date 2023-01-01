About R. Seenu Reddy, MD

I treat patients with the best medical care available.

Age: 78

In practice since: 1982

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Telugu

Education St. Vincent Health Center : Fellowship

Detroit General Hospital : Residency

South Chicago Hospital : Internship

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.