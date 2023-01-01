R. Seenu Reddy, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Location and phone
- 5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 1, Suite 202
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About R. Seenu Reddy, MD
I treat patients with the best medical care available.
Age:78
In practice since:1982
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Telugu
Education
St. Vincent Health Center:Fellowship
Detroit General Hospital:Residency
South Chicago Hospital:Internship
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Advanced heart failure management
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Percutaneous cardiac intervention
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710996384
Insurance plans accepted
R. Seenu Reddy, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
R. Seenu Reddy, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from R. Seenu Reddy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
