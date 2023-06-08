About Raghava Gollapudi, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to use the art of medicine to help patients. My colleagues and I aim to empower patients to partner with us to live better and longer. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family as well as traveling.

Age: 50

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Residency

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Internship

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Fellowship

Hahnemann University : Medical School



