Medical Doctor
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
San Diego Cardiac Center890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 205
Chula Vista, CA 91914
San Diego Cardiac Center3131 Berger Ave
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
About Raghava Gollapudi, MD
I became a physician because I wanted to use the art of medicine to help patients. My colleagues and I aim to empower patients to partner with us to live better and longer. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family as well as traveling.
Age:50
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Residency
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Internship
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Fellowship
Hahnemann University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (laser-assisted)
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- Atherectomy
- Balloon valvuloplasty
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiopulmonary support (CPS)
- Carotid and arch vascular exams
- Chronic heart failure
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous left atrial appendage closure WATCHMAN™
- Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA)
- Peripheral ultrafiltration
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Simple ASD closure
- Stent
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Transradial cardiac catheterization
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Vena cava filter insertion
NPI
1467429191
Insurance plans accepted
Raghava Gollapudi, MD, accepts 46 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
47 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Gollapudi and is staff are all very good listeners and I'm always very satisfied with each appointment.
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
5.0
Going to have watchman. Explained it in great detail - made my decision easy. Answered all my questions.
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Gollapudi makes me feel relax and less worry!
Verified PatientMarch 7, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gollapudi is a true professional. 5 star
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Raghava Gollapudi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raghava Gollapudi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
