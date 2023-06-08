Provider Image

Raghava Gollapudi, MD

Medical Doctor
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center
    890 Eastlake Pkwy
    Suite 205
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    858-244-6867
  2. San Diego Cardiac Center
    3131 Berger Ave
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-244-6800

About Raghava Gollapudi, MD

I became a physician because I wanted to use the art of medicine to help patients. My colleagues and I aim to empower patients to partner with us to live better and longer. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family as well as traveling.
Age:
 50
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:
 Residency
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:
 Internship
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:
 Fellowship
Hahnemann University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1467429191

Insurance plans accepted

Raghava Gollapudi, MD, accepts 46 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
47 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 8, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Gollapudi and is staff are all very good listeners and I'm always very satisfied with each appointment.
Verified Patient
June 7, 2023
5.0
Going to have watchman. Explained it in great detail - made my decision easy. Answered all my questions.
Verified Patient
May 2, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Gollapudi makes me feel relax and less worry!
Verified Patient
March 7, 2023
5.0
Dr. Gollapudi is a true professional. 5 star
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Raghava Gollapudi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raghava Gollapudi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
