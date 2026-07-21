Dad’s legacy as Sharp doctor comforts son during stay
During his hospital stay, John Maggio reflected on his father's legacy as a Sharp Memorial doctor. His dad’s stories, he says, provided comfort amid his care.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
858-244-6800
Fax: 858-244-6809
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
I became a physician because I wanted to use the art of medicine to help patients. My colleagues and I aim to empower patients to partner with us to live better and longer. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family as well as traveling.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467429191
Raghava R. Gollapudi, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
4.8
68 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Great doctor.
Verified Patient
May 19, 2026
5.0
I'm always well informed about any test results
Verified Patient
February 24, 2026
4.6
Good
Verified Patient
January 3, 2026
5.0
The doctor was very helpful and informative
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raghava R. Gollapudi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raghava R. Gollapudi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Raghava R. Gollapudi, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
During his hospital stay, John Maggio reflected on his father's legacy as a Sharp Memorial doctor. His dad’s stories, he says, provided comfort amid his care.
At age 95, William Boulter is Sharp Memorial Hospital’s longest living TAVR patient.
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