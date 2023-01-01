Rebecca Adami, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine
OBGYN (board certified)
Rebecca Adami, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine
OBGYN (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Perinatal Center7910 Frost St
Suite 140
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Rebecca Adami, MD
Age:58
In practice since:2020
Languages:English
Education
Johns Hopkins University Hospital:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Johns Hopkins University:Medical School
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1992149447
Insurance plans accepted
Rebecca Adami, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rebecca Adami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rebecca Adami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.