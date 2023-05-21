Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 21, 2023 5.0 Dr. Kwok is Fantastic in every regard. He is respectful, concerned and caring. He must be truly committed to excellent care, because his attitude and actions are always superior to any health care provider I have ever encountered.

Verified Patient May 19, 2023 5.0 Dr. Kwok is thorough and knowledgeable. I'm so glad to have such a caring and wonderful doctor.

Verified Patient May 16, 2023 5.0 Dr Kwok was easy to talk to and was very supportive.