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Ronald S. Kwok, MD

4.9

376 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711
    Fax: 619-644-6899

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

5525 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Ronald S. Kwok, MD

I enjoy working to improve the long-term health of my patients, one patient at a time. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, gardening and dining out.

Age: 56
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Male
Languages: Cantonese

Education

University of Chicago: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Cholesterol management
  • Diabetes
  • Hypertension
  • Lab on premises
  • Nursing home visits
  • Preventive medicine
  • X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1417062894

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ronald S. Kwok, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

376 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kwok is always so attentive and so professional and so caring. Thanks!!

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Kwok is a great dr

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Great dr

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

My doctor pays attention about my health.He listens well about my concerns.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.