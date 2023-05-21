Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ronald Kwok, MD
I enjoy working to improve the long-term health of my patients, one patient at a time. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, gardening and dining out.
Age:53
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:Cantonese, English
Education
University of Chicago:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417062894
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Ronald Kwok, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
313 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kwok is Fantastic in every regard. He is respectful, concerned and caring. He must be truly committed to excellent care, because his attitude and actions are always superior to any health care provider I have ever encountered.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kwok is thorough and knowledgeable. I'm so glad to have such a caring and wonderful doctor.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Kwok was easy to talk to and was very supportive.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Even though we had difficulties connecting with the virtual platform, the doctor was very helpful once we connected via phone.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Ronald Kwok, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald Kwok, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Ronald Kwok, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald Kwok, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.