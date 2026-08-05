Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ronald S. Kwok, MD
I enjoy working to improve the long-term health of my patients, one patient at a time. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, gardening and dining out.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Lab on premises
- Nursing home visits
- Preventive medicine
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417062894
Insurance plans accepted
Ronald S. Kwok, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
376 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kwok is always so attentive and so professional and so caring. Thanks!!
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Kwok is a great dr
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Great dr
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
My doctor pays attention about my health.He listens well about my concerns.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald S. Kwok, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald S. Kwok, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.