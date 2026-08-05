About Ronald S. Kwok, MD

I enjoy working to improve the long-term health of my patients, one patient at a time. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, gardening and dining out.

Age: 56

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male

Languages: Cantonese

Education University of Chicago : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Diabetes

Hypertension

Lab on premises

Nursing home visits

Preventive medicine

X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.