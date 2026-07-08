Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
RSL Chest Clinic, A Medical Corporation
655 Euclid Ave
Suite 301
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-472-4900
Fax: 619-472-4910
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Rosemarie S. Lim, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- COPD
- Critical care
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1841303419
Insurance plans accepted
Rosemarie S. Lim, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rosemarie S. Lim, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rosemarie S. Lim, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.