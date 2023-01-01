Provider Image

Rosemarie Lim, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. RSL Chest Clinic, A Medical Corporation
    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 301
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions
    619-472-4900

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About Rosemarie Lim, MD

Age:
 60
In practice since:
 1998
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Fujian (Min), Spanish, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
University of Illinois:
 Internship
University of Illinois:
 Residency
University of the Philippines:
 Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1841303419

Insurance plans accepted

Rosemarie Lim, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Rosemarie Lim, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rosemarie Lim, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.