Rosemarie Lim, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
RSL Chest Clinic, A Medical Corporation655 Euclid Ave
Suite 301
National City, CA 91950
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Rosemarie Lim, MD
Age:60
In practice since:1998
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Fujian (Min), Spanish, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
University of Illinois:Internship
University of Illinois:Residency
University of the Philippines:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- COPD
- Critical care
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
NPI
1841303419
Insurance plans accepted
Rosemarie Lim, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Rosemarie Lim, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rosemarie Lim, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
