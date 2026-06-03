About Ryan M. Barnes, DO

I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Mt. Carmel Hospital, Columbus Oh : Residency

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

Mt. Carmel Hospital, Columbus Oh : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.