Ryan Barnes, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
General surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Surgical Specialists
    7910 Frost St
    Suite 250
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-565-0104

About Ryan Barnes, DO

Age:
 41
In practice since:
 2014
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Mt. Carmel Hospital, Columbus Oh:
 Residency
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
Mt. Carmel Hospital, Columbus Oh:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831493501
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Ryan Barnes, DO, accepts 35 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ryan Barnes, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ryan Barnes, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.