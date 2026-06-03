Ryan M. Barnes, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Ryan M. Barnes, DONo ratings available
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
General surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Surgical Specialists
7910 Frost St.
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123-2765
Get directions
858-565-0104
Fax: 858-565-0194
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ryan M. Barnes, DO
I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831493501
Insurance plans accepted
Ryan M. Barnes, DO, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ryan M. Barnes, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.