Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Chest Medicine & Critical Care Medicine
8008 Frost St
Suite 401
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-309-5930
Fax: 858-810-6908
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Samuel J. Clark, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- COPD
- Critical care
- Cystic fibrosis
- Sleep disorders
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689611709
Insurance plans accepted
Samuel J. Clark, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samuel J. Clark, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samuel J. Clark, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.