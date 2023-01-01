Samuel Clark, MD
Samuel Clark, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Samuel Clark, MD
Age:56
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Vanderbilt University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- COPD
- Critical care
- Cystic fibrosis
- Sleep disorders
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689611709
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Samuel Clark, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samuel Clark, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
