About Sandy Truong, MD

I became an OBGYN to empower women to better understand their own health in order to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Reproductive health is incredibly personal and can mean very different things to each individual. I enjoy getting to know patients and discussing their health concerns. I will always work with my patients to find acceptable treatments or solutions and help them advocate for their well-being. I enjoy yoga, hiking and the outdoors. I also enjoy traveling to different countries to learn more about their culture and history.

Age: 34

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Johns Hopkins University : Residency

Harvard Medical School : Medical School

Johns Hopkins University : Internship



NPI 1750745329