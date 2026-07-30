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Sandy R. Truong, MD

4.8

85 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-568-8082

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-568-8082

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Sandy R. Truong, MD

I became an OBGYN to empower women to better understand their own health in order to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Reproductive health is incredibly personal and can mean very different things to each individual. I enjoy getting to know my patients and discussing their individual health concerns. I will always work with my patients to find acceptable treatments or solutions and help them advocate for their own well-being. I enjoy yoga, hiking and spending time in the outdoors. I also enjoy traveling to different countries to learn more about their culture and history.

Age: 37
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female

Education

Johns Hopkins University: Residency
Harvard Medical School: Medical School
Johns Hopkins University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1750745329

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sandy R. Truong, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

85 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Loved how Doctor Chaung listened to my concerns & explained some procedures I'm scheduled to go through. She eased my concerns & answered all my questions.

Verified Patient

April 25, 2026

5.0

Excellent! Most comfortable I've ever felt in a doctor's office.

Verified Patient

March 21, 2026

4.0

It was a lot of information, and not all the notes were in the after summary visit. I would prefer to have procedures recommended, written down or information provided, so I can research. I was able to email the doctor after the visit and she provided me some good links for information.

Verified Patient

March 7, 2026

5.0

Dr Troung was fantastic. She was caring, knowledgeable and helpful during my visit.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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