Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Sandy Truong, MD
I became an OBGYN to empower women to better understand their own health in order to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Reproductive health is incredibly personal and can mean very different things to each individual. I enjoy getting to know patients and discussing their health concerns. I will always work with my patients to find acceptable treatments or solutions and help them advocate for their well-being. I enjoy yoga, hiking and the outdoors. I also enjoy traveling to different countries to learn more about their culture and history.
Age:34
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Johns Hopkins University:Residency
Harvard Medical School:Medical School
Johns Hopkins University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
NPI
1750745329
Ratings and reviews
4.9
77 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 10, 2023
5.0
I was very pleased with the doctor and her assistant!
Verified PatientMarch 24, 2023
5.0
Provided my concerns and she had solutions
Verified PatientFebruary 21, 2023
5.0
Dr Truong was super nice and very helpful. She put me at ease and answered all my questions.
Verified PatientFebruary 10, 2023
5.0
Situation was explained throughly and she was very nice and listened without judgment
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sandy Truong, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sandy Truong, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
