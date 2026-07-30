Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee OBGYN
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-568-8082
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Sandy R. Truong, MD
I became an OBGYN to empower women to better understand their own health in order to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Reproductive health is incredibly personal and can mean very different things to each individual. I enjoy getting to know my patients and discussing their individual health concerns. I will always work with my patients to find acceptable treatments or solutions and help them advocate for their own well-being. I enjoy yoga, hiking and spending time in the outdoors. I also enjoy traveling to different countries to learn more about their culture and history.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Postpartum depression
- Pregnancy termination
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1750745329
Insurance plans accepted
Sandy R. Truong, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
85 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Loved how Doctor Chaung listened to my concerns & explained some procedures I'm scheduled to go through. She eased my concerns & answered all my questions.
Verified Patient
April 25, 2026
5.0
Excellent! Most comfortable I've ever felt in a doctor's office.
Verified Patient
March 21, 2026
4.0
It was a lot of information, and not all the notes were in the after summary visit. I would prefer to have procedures recommended, written down or information provided, so I can research. I was able to email the doctor after the visit and she provided me some good links for information.
Verified Patient
March 7, 2026
5.0
Dr Troung was fantastic. She was caring, knowledgeable and helpful during my visit.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sandy R. Truong, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.