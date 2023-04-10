Provider Image

Sandy Truong, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee
    8701 Cuyamaca St
    Santee, CA 92071
    Get directions
    858-499-2702

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Sandy Truong, MD

I became an OBGYN to empower women to better understand their own health in order to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Reproductive health is incredibly personal and can mean very different things to each individual. I enjoy getting to know patients and discussing their health concerns. I will always work with my patients to find acceptable treatments or solutions and help them advocate for their well-being. I enjoy yoga, hiking and the outdoors. I also enjoy traveling to different countries to learn more about their culture and history.
Age:
 34
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Johns Hopkins University:
 Residency
Harvard Medical School:
 Medical School
Johns Hopkins University:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1750745329
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Sandy Truong, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.9
77 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 10, 2023
5.0
I was very pleased with the doctor and her assistant!
Verified Patient
March 24, 2023
5.0
Provided my concerns and she had solutions
Verified Patient
February 21, 2023
5.0
Dr Truong was super nice and very helpful. She put me at ease and answered all my questions.
Verified Patient
February 10, 2023
5.0
Situation was explained throughly and she was very nice and listened without judgment
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sandy Truong, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sandy Truong, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.