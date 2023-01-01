Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Child and adolescent psychiatry (board certified)
Psychiatry (board certified)
Location and phone
- 9888 Carroll Centre Rd
Suite 218
San Diego, CA 92126
About Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD
From an early age, my parents encouraged a curiosity and inquisitiveness in humanity. This attracted me to the profession of psychiatry, which gave me the opportunity to have a positive impact on an individual. Empowering each patient is of my highest concern and I make every effort to instill confidence and provide support through the healing process. Outside of work, my greatest pleasure is in spending time with my wife and two children. I also enjoy reading historical fiction and traveling.
Age:56
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Hindi
Education
Berhampur University - India:Medical School
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:Internship
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:Residency
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (adult)
- Abuse (child)
- Abuse (elder)
- Abuse (sexual)
- Abuse (spousal)
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adjustment disorders
- Anger management
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asperger's syndrome
- Autism
- Bipolar disease
- Codependency
- Conduct disorder
- Crisis intervention
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Electroconvulsive therapy
- Encopresis
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Expressive language disorder
- Molestation
- Mood disorders
- Nonconsensual sex/rape
- Obsessive compulsive disorder
- Oppositional defiant disorder
- Personality disorders
- Phobias
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychiatric trauma
- Psychopharmacology
- Psychotic disorders
- Rett syndrome
- Schizophrenia
- Sleep disorders
- Somatoform disorders
NPI
1043348428
Insurance plans accepted
Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
