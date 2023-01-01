About Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD

From an early age, my parents encouraged a curiosity and inquisitiveness in humanity. This attracted me to the profession of psychiatry, which gave me the opportunity to have a positive impact on an individual. Empowering each patient is of my highest concern and I make every effort to instill confidence and provide support through the healing process. Outside of work, my greatest pleasure is in spending time with my wife and two children. I also enjoy reading historical fiction and traveling.

Age: 56

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Hindi

Education Berhampur University - India : Medical School

Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center : Internship

Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center : Residency

Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital



