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Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Child and adolescent psychiatry

(board certified)

Psychiatry

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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9888 Carroll Centre Rd

858-935-9104

9888 Carroll Centre Rd
Suite 218
San Diego, CA 92126

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Location and phone

  1. 9888 Carroll Centre Rd
    Suite 218
    San Diego, CA 92126
    Get directions

    858-935-9104

About Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD

From an early age, my parents encouraged a curiosity and inquisitiveness in humanity. This attracted me to the profession of psychiatry, which gave me the opportunity to have a positive impact on an individual. Empowering each patient is of my highest concern and I make every effort to instill confidence and provide support through the healing process. Outside of work, my greatest pleasure is in spending time with my wife and two children. I also enjoy reading historical fiction and traveling.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Male
Languages: Hindi

Education

Berhampur University - India: Medical School
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center: Internship
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center: Residency
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1043348428

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Insurance plans accepted

Sanjoy Sathpathy, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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