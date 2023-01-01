About Sathya Pokala, MD

I find it gratifying to be able to assist my patients in achieving optimal health.

Age: 67

In practice since: 1995

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Long Island Jewish Medical Center : Fellowship

Rangaraya Medical College (India) : Medical School

Coney Island Hospital : Internship

Coney Island Hospital : Residency



Areas of focus COPD

Critical care

Sleep disorders

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1427270180