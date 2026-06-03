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Sathya P. Pokala, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sathya Pratap Pokala, MD, Inc., La Mesa

619-644-9315
Fax: 619-644-9318

8851 Center Drive
Suite 304
La Mesa, CA 91942-3048

Sathya Pratap Pokala, MD, Inc., Linda Vista

858-279-7700

8031 Linda Vista Road
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92111-5110

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sathya Pratap Pokala, MD, Inc., La Mesa

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 304
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3048
    Get directions

    619-644-9315
    Fax: 619-644-9318

  2. Sathya Pratap Pokala, MD, Inc., Linda Vista

    8031 Linda Vista Road
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92111-5110
    Get directions

    858-279-7700

About Sathya P. Pokala, MD

I find it gratifying to be able to assist my patients in achieving optimal health.

Age: 70
In practice since: 1995
Gender: Male
Languages: Telugu

Education

Long Island Jewish Medical Center: Fellowship
Rangaraya Medical College (India): Medical School
Coney Island Hospital: Internship
Coney Island Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1972523769

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sathya P. Pokala, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.