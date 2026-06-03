Sathya P. Pokala, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sathya P. Pokala, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sathya Pratap Pokala, MD, Inc., La Mesa
8851 Center Drive
Suite 304
La Mesa, CA 91942-3048
Get directions
619-644-9315
Fax: 619-644-9318
Sathya Pratap Pokala, MD, Inc., Linda Vista
8031 Linda Vista Road
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92111-5110
Get directions
About Sathya P. Pokala, MD
I find it gratifying to be able to assist my patients in achieving optimal health.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- COPD
- Critical care
- Sleep disorders
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972523769
Insurance plans accepted
Sathya P. Pokala, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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