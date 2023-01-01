Sathya Pokala, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 8031 Linda Vista Rd
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92111
- 8860 Center Dr
Suite 240
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Sathya Pokala, MD
I find it gratifying to be able to assist my patients in achieving optimal health.
Age:67
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:Fellowship
Rangaraya Medical College (India):Medical School
Coney Island Hospital:Internship
Coney Island Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- COPD
- Critical care
- Sleep disorders
NPI
1427270180
Insurance plans accepted
Sathya Pokala, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Sathya Pokala, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sathya Pokala, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
