Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology
8010 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-6622
Fax: 858-939-6809
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Shankar E. Sundaram, MD
I strive to do the very best for my patients.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast cancer
- Chemotherapy in office
- Second opinions
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1306959358
Insurance plans accepted
Shankar E. Sundaram, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
290 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Dr Sundaram is a great physician. He explains everything plainly and thoroughly.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sundarams' path and chosen profession is exactly where and what it needs to be. I would not hesitate to enthusiastically encourage him to continue indefinitely.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. S is awesome and I feel very lucky to have him as my doctor.
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
Dr sundaram..attentive, caring, sincere..#1
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shankar E. Sundaram, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.