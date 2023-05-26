Medical Doctor
About Shankar Sundaram, MD
I strive to do the very best for my patients.
Age:59
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Madras Medical College (Madras, India):Medical School
Presby Medical Center of Pennsylvania:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast cancer
- Second opinions
NPI
1306959358
Ratings and reviews
4.9
196 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Very friendly and concerned physician.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Sundaram is the best. He answered all questions.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Doc Sumdaram is fantastic. Always makes one feel their questions are very important. Professional, knowledgeable, compassionate, empathetic and smart. Can help me with any question I have during this difficult cancer process. I feel better after I've seen him!
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
No utter word but "Excellent" to describe the care I received
Special recognitions
Shankar Sundaram, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shankar Sundaram, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
