Provider Image

Shankar Sundaram, MD

Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
    8010 Frost St.
    Second and Third Floors
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-939-6622

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Shankar Sundaram, MD

I strive to do the very best for my patients.
Age:
 59
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Madras Medical College (Madras, India):
 Medical School
Presby Medical Center of Pennsylvania:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1306959358
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Shankar Sundaram, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.9
196 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Very friendly and concerned physician.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Sundaram is the best. He answered all questions.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Doc Sumdaram is fantastic. Always makes one feel their questions are very important. Professional, knowledgeable, compassionate, empathetic and smart. Can help me with any question I have during this difficult cancer process. I feel better after I've seen him!
Verified Patient
May 21, 2023
5.0
No utter word but "Excellent" to describe the care I received
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Shankar Sundaram, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shankar Sundaram, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.