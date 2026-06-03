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Shankar E. Sundaram, MD

4.9

290 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology

858-939-6622
Fax: 858-939-6809

8010 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Hematology and Oncology

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-939-6622
    Fax: 858-939-6809

Care schedule

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About Shankar E. Sundaram, MD

I strive to do the very best for my patients.

Age: 62
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male
Languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil

Education

Madras Medical College (Madras, India): Medical School
Presby Medical Center of Pennsylvania: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1306959358

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Shankar E. Sundaram, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

290 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

Dr Sundaram is a great physician. He explains everything plainly and thoroughly.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. Sundarams' path and chosen profession is exactly where and what it needs to be. I would not hesitate to enthusiastically encourage him to continue indefinitely.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. S is awesome and I feel very lucky to have him as my doctor.

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

Dr sundaram..attentive, caring, sincere..#1

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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