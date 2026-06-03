About Shankar E. Sundaram, MD

I strive to do the very best for my patients.

Age: 62

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Languages: Hindi , Malayalam , Tamil

Education Madras Medical College (Madras, India) : Medical School

Presby Medical Center of Pennsylvania : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Breast cancer

Chemotherapy in office

Second opinions

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