Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Sharp Memorial Hospital Outpatient Pulmonary Nodule Clinic
3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4, Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123-2773
Get directions
858-939-5864
Fax: 858-939-5582
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Spyros Kamarinos, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1841523545
Insurance plans accepted
Spyros Kamarinos, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Spyros Kamarinos, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.