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Stephen Huang, OD

4.9

398 ratings

Optometrist (OD)

Optometry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Optometry

858-621-4131
Fax: 858-621-4101

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor A
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Optometry

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor A
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4131
    Fax: 858-621-4101

Care schedule

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About Stephen Huang, OD

I believe the best care involves active patient involvement. At times, I am merely an educator, coach and cheerleader encouraging patients to actively participate in their care. I am committed to offering the best as if every patient is a family member. I like helping people and look forward to meeting each person who visits my office. Outside of work, I enjoy basketball, diving, fishing, tennis, cycling, skiing and music.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Wong

Education

Southern California College Of Optometry: Residency
State University of New York: Internship
State University of New York: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1689684003

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Stephen Huang, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

398 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

I have been going to Dr Huang for a very long time. He is great. Very knowledgeable, professional and understanding. The only reason I would hesitate to recommend him Is not because of him but because the wait for an appointment is too long.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

I have complete confidence in Dr Huang

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

He's the gold star of optometrists

Verified Patient

May 11, 2026

5.0

Dr. Huang is excellent. I am on Medicare and pay out of pocket for contact lenses.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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