Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Optometry
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor A
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4131
Fax: 858-621-4101
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Stephen Huang, OD
I believe the best care involves active patient involvement. At times, I am merely an educator, coach and cheerleader encouraging patients to actively participate in their care. I am committed to offering the best as if every patient is a family member. I like helping people and look forward to meeting each person who visits my office. Outside of work, I enjoy basketball, diving, fishing, tennis, cycling, skiing and music.
Education
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
- Laser vision correction surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689684003
Insurance plans accepted
Stephen Huang, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
398 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
I have been going to Dr Huang for a very long time. He is great. Very knowledgeable, professional and understanding. The only reason I would hesitate to recommend him Is not because of him but because the wait for an appointment is too long.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
I have complete confidence in Dr Huang
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
He's the gold star of optometrists
Verified Patient
May 11, 2026
5.0
Dr. Huang is excellent. I am on Medicare and pay out of pocket for contact lenses.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen Huang, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen Huang, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.