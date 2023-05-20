About Stephen Huang, OD

I believe the best care involves active patient involvement. At times, I am merely an educator, coach and cheerleader encouraging patients to actively participate in their care. I am committed to offering the best as if every patient is a family member. I like helping people and look forward to meeting each person who visits my office. Outside of work, I enjoy basketball, diving, fishing, tennis, cycling, skiing and music.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Wong

Languages: English

Education Southern California College Of Optometry : Residency

State University of New York : Internship

State University of New York : Medical School



Areas of focus Contact lenses

Laser vision correction surgery

NPI 1689684003