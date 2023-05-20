Doctor of Optometry
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Stephen Huang, OD
I believe the best care involves active patient involvement. At times, I am merely an educator, coach and cheerleader encouraging patients to actively participate in their care. I am committed to offering the best as if every patient is a family member. I like helping people and look forward to meeting each person who visits my office. Outside of work, I enjoy basketball, diving, fishing, tennis, cycling, skiing and music.
Age:53
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Wong
Languages:English
Education
Southern California College Of Optometry:Residency
State University of New York:Internship
State University of New York:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
- Laser vision correction surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1689684003
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Caring and very thorough testing and examinations.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Huang is always thorough and usually anticipates any concerns. He is careful to explain any issues regarding eye care and future treatment options. He takes time to answer any and all questions. Excellent eye care provider.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Excellent
Verified PatientApril 23, 2023
5.0
I was seeing Dr. Huang for rhe the first time because Dr. Torres was on vacation. Dr. Huang and his staff gave me a warm feeling. They were very nice and made me at ease. Thank you!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Stephen Huang, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen Huang, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
