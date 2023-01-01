About Steven Pratt, MD

I became a physician because I have a passion for patient care and a love of ophthalmology to help give patients the best view possible. I am eager to use vast knowledge of general ophthalmology and years of extensive training in ocular plastic and reconstructive surgery to help give patients the best eye care possible. When I am not working, I enjoy playing tennis, running, nutrition, horses and spending time with family.

Age: 77

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Massachusetts Eye and Ear : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Jefferson Medical College : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Biopsy

BOTOX cosmetic injections

Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Glaucoma

Pterygium surgery

Reconstructive surgery

Skin cancer reconstruction

Tear duct surgery

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.