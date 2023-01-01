Steven Pratt, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Plastic surgery
About Steven Pratt, MD
I became a physician because I have a passion for patient care and a love of ophthalmology to help give patients the best view possible. I am eager to use vast knowledge of general ophthalmology and years of extensive training in ocular plastic and reconstructive surgery to help give patients the best eye care possible. When I am not working, I enjoy playing tennis, running, nutrition, horses and spending time with family.
Age:77
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Massachusetts Eye and Ear:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Jefferson Medical College:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Glaucoma
- Pterygium surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Tear duct surgery
NPI
1407963044
Special recognitions
