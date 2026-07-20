About Steven G. Pratt, MD

I became a physician because I have a passion for patient care and a love of ophthalmology to help give patients the best view possible. I am eager to use vast knowledge of general ophthalmology and years of extensive training in ocular plastic and reconstructive surgery to help give patients the best eye care possible. When I am not working, I enjoy playing tennis, running, nutrition, horses and spending time with family.

Age: 80

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male



Education Massachusetts Eye and Ear : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Jefferson Medical College : Medical School



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