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Steven G. Pratt, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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La Jolla Laser Vision and Eye Center

858-457-3010

9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 310
La Jolla, CA 92037

La Jolla Laser Vision and Eye Center

858-457-3010

504 W Mission Ave
Suite 101
Escondido, CA 92025

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Location and phone

  1. La Jolla Laser Vision and Eye Center

    9850 Genesee Ave
    Suite 310
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-457-3010

  2. La Jolla Laser Vision and Eye Center

    504 W Mission Ave
    Suite 101
    Escondido, CA 92025
    Get directions

    858-457-3010

About Steven G. Pratt, MD

I became a physician because I have a passion for patient care and a love of ophthalmology to help give patients the best view possible. I am eager to use vast knowledge of general ophthalmology and years of extensive training in ocular plastic and reconstructive surgery to help give patients the best eye care possible. When I am not working, I enjoy playing tennis, running, nutrition, horses and spending time with family.

Age: 80
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Male

Education

Massachusetts Eye and Ear: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Jefferson Medical College: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1407963044

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Steven G. Pratt, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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