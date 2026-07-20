Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
La Jolla Laser Vision and Eye Center
9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 310
La Jolla, CA 92037
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La Jolla Laser Vision and Eye Center
504 W Mission Ave
Suite 101
Escondido, CA 92025
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About Steven G. Pratt, MD
I became a physician because I have a passion for patient care and a love of ophthalmology to help give patients the best view possible. I am eager to use vast knowledge of general ophthalmology and years of extensive training in ocular plastic and reconstructive surgery to help give patients the best eye care possible. When I am not working, I enjoy playing tennis, running, nutrition, horses and spending time with family.
Education
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Glaucoma
- Pterygium surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Tear duct surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407963044
Insurance plans accepted
Steven G. Pratt, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven G. Pratt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven G. Pratt, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.