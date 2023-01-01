Stuart Cohen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2200
San Diego, CA 92120
About Stuart Cohen, MD
Age:66
In practice since:1987
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Manitoba (Canada):Medical School
The Children's Hospital of Winnipeg:Residency
Health Sciences Centre (Canada):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy testing
- Asthma
- Behavior problems
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972574994
Insurance plans accepted
Stuart Cohen, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
