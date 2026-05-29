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Stuart A. Cohen, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Children's Primary Care Medical Group

619-265-3400
Fax: 619-265-3407

6699 Alvarado Rd
Suite 2200
San Diego, CA 92120

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Children's Primary Care Medical Group

    6699 Alvarado Rd
    Suite 2200
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-265-3400
    Fax: 619-265-3407

Care schedule

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About Stuart A. Cohen, MD

Age: 69
In practice since: 1987
Gender: Male
Languages: French, Hebrew

Education

University of Manitoba (Canada): Medical School
The Children's Hospital of Winnipeg: Residency
Health Sciences Centre (Canada): Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1972574994

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Stuart A. Cohen, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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