Susanna Jung Park, MD
Medical Doctor
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility (board certified)
Susanna Jung Park, MD
Location and phone
San Diego Fertility Center11515 El Camino Real
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92130
San Diego Fertility Center591 Camino De La Reina
Suite 1250
San Diego, CA 92108
About Susanna Jung Park, MD
Understanding the challenge of infertility, I provide you with excellent care in a compassionate and personal manner.
Age:52
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Korean, Spanish
Education
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Internship
Albany Medical College:Medical School
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Fellowship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Residency
Areas of focus
- Artificial insemination
- Fertility - female
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- In vitro fertilization (IVF)
- Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)
- LGBTQ health
- Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Spinal Cord Injury Fertility Program
1528140928
Susanna Jung Park, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susanna Jung Park, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susanna Jung Park, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
