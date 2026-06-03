Susanna J. Park, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Susanna J. Park, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
San Diego Fertility Center
11425 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
San Diego Fertility Center
9095 Rio San Diego Drive
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
619-906-4471
Fax: 619-906-4475
Care schedule
San Diego Fertility Center
9095 Rio San Diego Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Susanna J. Park, MD
Understanding the challenge of infertility, I provide you with excellent care in a compassionate and personal manner.
Education
Areas of focus
- Artificial insemination
- Fertility - female
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- In vitro fertilization (IVF)
- Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)
- LGBTQ health
- Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Spinal Cord Injury Fertility Program
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528140928
Insurance plans accepted
Susanna J. Park, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susanna J. Park, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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