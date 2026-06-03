Provider Image
Watch video

Susanna J. Park, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Reproductive endocrinology/infertility

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Fertility Center

858-794-6363

11425 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130

San Diego Fertility Center

619-906-4471
Fax: 619-906-4475

9095 Rio San Diego Drive
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92108

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Fertility Center

    11425 El Camino Real
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions

    858-794-6363

  2. San Diego Fertility Center

    9095 Rio San Diego Drive
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    619-906-4471
    Fax: 619-906-4475

Care schedule

San Diego Fertility Center

9095 Rio San Diego Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Susanna J. Park, MD

Understanding the challenge of infertility, I provide you with excellent care in a compassionate and personal manner.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female
Languages: Korean, Spanish

Education

University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey: Internship
Albany Medical College: Medical School
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey: Fellowship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Artificial insemination
  • Fertility - female
  • Hysteroscopy
  • Hysteroscopy - operative
  • In vitro fertilization (IVF)
  • Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)
  • LGBTQ health
  • Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)
  • Recurrent pregnancy loss
  • Spinal Cord Injury Fertility Program

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1528140928

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Susanna J. Park, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susanna J. Park, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.