About Susanna J. Park, MD

Understanding the challenge of infertility, I provide you with excellent care in a compassionate and personal manner.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Languages: Korean , Spanish

Education University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey : Internship

Albany Medical College : Medical School

University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey : Fellowship

University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey : Residency



Areas of focus Artificial insemination

Fertility - female

Hysteroscopy

Hysteroscopy - operative

In vitro fertilization (IVF)

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)

LGBTQ health

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)

Recurrent pregnancy loss

Spinal Cord Injury Fertility Program

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.