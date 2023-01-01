Tarek Hassanein, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Transplant hepatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 16
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Southern California GI and Liver Centers
    131 Orange Ave
    Suite 101
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions
    619-522-0399

About Tarek Hassanein, MD

I provide specialized, individualized care to address the needs of individuals with liver and GI diseases.
Age:
 66
In practice since:
 2009
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Hass-ah-neen
Languages: 
Arabic, English, German
Education
Detroit General Hospital:
 Residency
University of Pittsburgh:
 Fellowship
Inova Alexandria Hospital:
 Medical School
Inova Alexandria Hospital:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1801854450
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Tarek Hassanein, MD, accepts 53 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tarek Hassanein, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tarek Hassanein, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.