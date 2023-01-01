About Tarek Hassanein, MD

I provide specialized, individualized care to address the needs of individuals with liver and GI diseases.

Age: 66

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Hass-ah-neen

Languages: Arabic , English , German

Education Detroit General Hospital : Residency

University of Pittsburgh : Fellowship

Inova Alexandria Hospital : Medical School

Inova Alexandria Hospital : Internship



NPI 1801854450