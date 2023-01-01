Tarek Hassanein, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Transplant hepatology (board certified)
Insurance
Tarek Hassanein, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Transplant hepatology (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Book appointment
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 16
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Southern California GI and Liver Centers131 Orange Ave
Suite 101
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
About Tarek Hassanein, MD
I provide specialized, individualized care to address the needs of individuals with liver and GI diseases.
Age:66
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Hass-ah-neen
Languages:Arabic, English, German
Education
Detroit General Hospital:Residency
University of Pittsburgh:Fellowship
Inova Alexandria Hospital:Medical School
Inova Alexandria Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- LGBTQ health
- Liver biopsy
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- MARS treatment
- Pancreatic biliary disease
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1801854450
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Tarek Hassanein, MD, accepts 53 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tarek Hassanein, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tarek Hassanein, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tarek Hassanein, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tarek Hassanein, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.