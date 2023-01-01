About Tevy Tith, MD

I provide individualized care to high-risk pregnancies to ensure the best outcomes for both mom and baby.

Age: 42

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Fellowship

UC San Diego Medical Center : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship



Areas of focus Accepts maternal transports

Amniocentesis

Bloodless medicine

High-risk pregnancy

Multiples (twins and triplets)

Nuchal translucency screening

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.