Tevy Tith, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
- 7910 Frost St
Suite 140
San Diego, CA 92123
About Tevy Tith, MD
I provide individualized care to high-risk pregnancies to ensure the best outcomes for both mom and baby.
Age:42
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
UC San Diego Medical Center:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Accepts maternal transports
- Amniocentesis
- Bloodless medicine
- High-risk pregnancy
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nuchal translucency screening
NPI
1588816086
Insurance plans accepted
Tevy Tith, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
