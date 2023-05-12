Doctor of Osteopathy
Occupational medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Timothy Lawler, DO, MPH
Age:39
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
University of Pennsylvania:Residency
Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
NPI
1053552455
Insurance plans accepted
Timothy Lawler, DO, MPH, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
130 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lawler is always very attentive and professional. He makes sure my questions are addressed and does not rush through the exam.
Verified PatientApril 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lawler seemed very energetic and engaged during the visit. I think that he did everything possible in order to ensure that the patient experience went well.
Verified PatientApril 8, 2023
5.0
Very knowledgeable Dr, thanks
Verified PatientMarch 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lawlor is very friendly and compassionate easy to understand
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Timothy Lawler, DO, MPH, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Timothy Lawler, DO, MPH? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
