Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 12, 2023 5.0 Dr. Lawler is always very attentive and professional. He makes sure my questions are addressed and does not rush through the exam.

Verified Patient April 29, 2023 5.0 Dr. Lawler seemed very energetic and engaged during the visit. I think that he did everything possible in order to ensure that the patient experience went well.

Verified Patient April 8, 2023 5.0 Very knowledgeable Dr, thanks