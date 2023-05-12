Provider Image

Timothy Lawler, DO, MPH

Doctor of Osteopathy
Occupational medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee
    2020 Genesee Ave.
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-616-8400

About Timothy Lawler, DO, MPH

Age:
 39
Languages: 
English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
University of Pennsylvania:
 Residency
Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
NPI
1053552455
Ratings and reviews

4.7
130 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 12, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lawler is always very attentive and professional. He makes sure my questions are addressed and does not rush through the exam.
Verified Patient
April 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lawler seemed very energetic and engaged during the visit. I think that he did everything possible in order to ensure that the patient experience went well.
Verified Patient
April 8, 2023
5.0
Very knowledgeable Dr, thanks
Verified Patient
March 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lawlor is very friendly and compassionate easy to understand
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Timothy Lawler, DO, MPH, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Timothy Lawler, DO, MPH? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
