Tri Nguyen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 7345 Linda Vista Rd
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92111
About Tri Nguyen, MD
I work to treat every patient as a family member.
Age:63
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Tree When
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Stanford University:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Residency
University of California, Davis:Internship
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- Atherectomy
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Carotid and arch vascular exams
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA)
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Stent
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1962598425
Insurance plans accepted
Tri Nguyen, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tri Nguyen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tri Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
