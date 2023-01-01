Provider Image

Tri Nguyen, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 7345 Linda Vista Rd
    Suite A
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions
    858-277-5463

About Tri Nguyen, MD

I work to treat every patient as a family member.
Age:
 63
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Tree When
Languages: 
English, Vietnamese
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Stanford University:
 Medical School
University of California, Davis:
 Residency
University of California, Davis:
 Internship
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1962598425

Insurance plans accepted

Tri Nguyen, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tri Nguyen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tri Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.