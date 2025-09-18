Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
7345 Linda Vista Rd
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
About Tri T. Nguyen, MD
I work to treat every patient as a family member.
Education
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- Atherectomy
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Carotid and arch vascular exams
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic heart failure
- Clinical research
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA)
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Stent
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1962598425
Insurance plans accepted
Tri T. Nguyen, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tri T. Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tri T. Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.