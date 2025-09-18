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Tri T. Nguyen, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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7345 Linda Vista Rd

858-277-5463

7345 Linda Vista Rd
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92111

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 7345 Linda Vista Rd
    Suite A
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-277-5463

About Tri T. Nguyen, MD

I work to treat every patient as a family member.

Age: 66
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Tree When
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Stanford University: Medical School
University of California, Davis: Residency
University of California, Davis: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1962598425

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tri T. Nguyen, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.