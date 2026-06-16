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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
V. Javier Guerra, MD
1635 3rd Ave
Suite E
Chula Vista, CA 91911
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About Venustiano J. Guerra, MD
Courteous approach through assessment and appropiate treatment.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- House calls
- Walk-in appointments
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1902904998
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Venustiano J. Guerra, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Venustiano J. Guerra, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.