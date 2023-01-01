Venustiano Guerra, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine
General surgery
About Venustiano Guerra, MD
Courteous approach through assessment and appropiate treatment.
Age:68
In practice since:1996
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
National Autonomous University:Medical School
New Rochelle Hospital:Internship
New Rochelle Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Geriatrics
- Headache
NPI
1902904998
Special recognitions
