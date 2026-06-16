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Venustiano J. Guerra, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

General surgery

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V. Javier Guerra, MD

619-427-4300

1635 3rd Ave
Suite E
Chula Vista, CA 91911

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Location and phone

  1. V. Javier Guerra, MD

    1635 3rd Ave
    Suite E
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-427-4300

About Venustiano J. Guerra, MD

Courteous approach through assessment and appropiate treatment.

Age: 71
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

National Autonomous University: Medical School
New Rochelle Hospital: Internship
New Rochelle Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1902904998

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Special recognitions

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