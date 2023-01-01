About Vi Nguyen, MD

I love getting to know families and watching them grow into healthy individuals. I believe in treating patients as I would want my own family and friends to be treated. I provide evidence-based, high-quality health care. I love to garden, cook and spend time with my family when I am not working.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2017

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Arizona : Internship

University of Arizona : Residency

University of Arizona College of Medicine : Medical School



Areas of focus ADHD (pediatrics)

Asthma

Eczema

Hay fever

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.