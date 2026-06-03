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Vi T. Nguyen, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Children's Primary Care Medical Group

858-495-0500

7910 Frost St
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Children's Primary Care Medical Group

    7910 Frost St
    Suite 400
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-495-0500

About Vi T. Nguyen, MD

I love getting to know families and watching them grow into healthy individuals. I believe in treating patients as I would want my own family and friends to be treated. I provide evidence-based, high-quality health care. I love to garden, cook and spend time with my family when I am not working.

Age: 42
In practice since: 2017
Gender: Female

Education

University of Arizona: Internship
University of Arizona: Residency
University of Arizona College of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1053540534

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Vi T. Nguyen, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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