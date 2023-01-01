Location and phone
- 7910 Frost St
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
About Vi Nguyen, MD
I love getting to know families and watching them grow into healthy individuals. I believe in treating patients as I would want my own family and friends to be treated. I provide evidence-based, high-quality health care. I love to garden, cook and spend time with my family when I am not working.
Age:39
In practice since:2017
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Arizona:Internship
University of Arizona:Residency
University of Arizona College of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Eczema
- Hay fever
NPI
1053540534
Insurance plans accepted
Vi Nguyen, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
