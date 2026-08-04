Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Vinh D. Nguyen, MD
I always try to listen to patients' concerns, take time to explain their options and encourage them to make the best choices for their health. I love the challenge of medicine and the art of helping patients and their families. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, playing tennis, listening to music and cheering for San Diego sports teams.
Education
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Lab on premises
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1013928811
Insurance plans accepted
Vinh D. Nguyen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
249 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
I love MD Nguyen he is very patient and listen to concerns and have options for my plan of care. He let me know order my labs and follow up procedures.I feel I like I'm her only patient I'm extremely grateful for all her care.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
The Doctor took time to listen to my concern and gave me the advice and send me to the blood test to detect the the problem
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Dr Ngygen is always professional and easy to discuss health issues. He makes the patient feel comfortable and listens to all concerns. He is very kind and a wonderful doctor.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
4.6
Dr Nguyen is a very good doctor..listens well I trust him...he communicates well with me
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vinh D. Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.