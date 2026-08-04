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Vinh D. Nguyen, MD

4.7

249 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711
    Fax: 619-644-6899

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Vinh D. Nguyen, MD

I always try to listen to patients' concerns, take time to explain their options and encourage them to make the best choices for their health. I love the challenge of medicine and the art of helping patients and their families. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, playing tennis, listening to music and cheering for San Diego sports teams.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Vin When
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center: Residency
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1013928811

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Vinh D. Nguyen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

249 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

I love MD Nguyen he is very patient and listen to concerns and have options for my plan of care. He let me know order my labs and follow up procedures.I feel I like I'm her only patient I'm extremely grateful for all her care.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

The Doctor took time to listen to my concern and gave me the advice and send me to the blood test to detect the the problem

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

Dr Ngygen is always professional and easy to discuss health issues. He makes the patient feel comfortable and listens to all concerns. He is very kind and a wonderful doctor.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

4.6

Dr Nguyen is a very good doctor..listens well I trust him...he communicates well with me

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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