Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Vinh Nguyen, MD
I always try to listen to patients' concerns, take time to explain their options and encourage them to make the best choices for their health. I love the challenge of medicine and the art of helping patients and their families. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, playing tennis, listening to music and cheering for San Diego sports teams.
Age:48
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Vin When
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center:Residency
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Cholesterol management
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1013928811
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Vinh Nguyen, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
196 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr V. Nguyen is always professional and caring. He is easy to talk to and works with me to come up solutions for healthcare situations
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
The Doctor takes good care of me as always I am so thankful for the Doctor and his work I am happy for the service at Sharp over the years
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Friendly and helpful
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr,V Ngyuen is always professional and caring. He listens to all my concerns and we work together to come up with solutions. He is very easy to talk to and shows concern to my issues. I always recommend him when friends and family ask.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Vinh Nguyen, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vinh Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Vinh Nguyen, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vinh Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.