I always try to listen to patients' concerns, take time to explain their options and encourage them to make the best choices for their health. I love the challenge of medicine and the art of helping patients and their families. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, playing tennis, listening to music and cheering for San Diego sports teams.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2003

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Vin When

Languages: English , Vietnamese

Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

Long Beach Memorial Medical Center : Residency

Long Beach Memorial Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus Cholesterol management

Nutrition

Preventive medicine

Sports medicine

Wellness programs

