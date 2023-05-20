About Yong Lee, MD

To be able to serve and help those in a moment of need is extremely gratifying. I knew that I wanted to participate in guiding people into wellness, which is why I chose to become a physician. Every person is infused with a collection of experiences, emotions, physical needs, expectations and hopes. It is my privilege as well as my vocation to walk alongside my patients and help them navigate through their medical needs in order to find healing in all of these areas. I treat children of all ages, and in addition, focus on women’s health. I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, writing, doing sports, studying and teaching the Bible outside of work.

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish , Mandarin , Portuguese

Education Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil) : Internship

Baylor College of Medicine : Residency

Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil) : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil) : Residency



Areas of focus Acne

Colon cancer screening

Complementary therapies

Contraception

COPD

Cryosurgery

Diabetes

Eczema

Esophageal reflux

Hay fever

Headache

Heartburn

Hemorrhoids

Hypertension

Impotence

Men's health

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Shingles

Sports medicine

Trigger point injection

Vertigo

Wart treatment

Wellness programs

Women's health

Wound healing

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1013025915