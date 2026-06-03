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Yong L. Lee, MD

4.9

305 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3380

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

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    Saturday

About Yong L. Lee, MD

To be able to serve and help those in a moment of need is extremely gratifying. I knew that I wanted to participate in guiding people into wellness, which is why I chose to become a physician. Every person is infused with a collection of experiences, emotions, physical needs, expectations and hopes. It is my privilege as well as my vocation to walk alongside my patients and help them navigate through their medical needs in order to find healing in all of these areas. I treat children of all ages, and in addition, focus on women’s health. I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, writing, doing sports, studying and teaching the Bible outside of work.

Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish, Portuguese, French, Chinese

Education

Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil): Internship
Baylor College of Medicine: Residency
Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil): Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil): Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1013025915

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Yong L. Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

305 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Good to have Dr. Lee check me after my ER visit.

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

All very well

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

I really felt heard during this appointment. I shared concerns regarding my marriage and symptoms as well. Together, WE, established a plan to promote better health h mentally and physically. This is the best patient centered meeting I believe I've had. I left relaxed, cared for, not rushed, as well as seen and heard beyond just a patient. I truly appreciate him. Hoping I leave feeling like this for my subsequent appointments!

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Excellent

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Yong L. Lee, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.