Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Not accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch
    1400 E Palomar St.
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    858-499-2707

About Yong Lee, MD

To be able to serve and help those in a moment of need is extremely gratifying. I knew that I wanted to participate in guiding people into wellness, which is why I chose to become a physician. Every person is infused with a collection of experiences, emotions, physical needs, expectations and hopes. It is my privilege as well as my vocation to walk alongside my patients and help them navigate through their medical needs in order to find healing in all of these areas. I treat children of all ages, and in addition, focus on women’s health. I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, writing, doing sports, studying and teaching the Bible outside of work.
 Male
English, Spanish, Mandarin, Portuguese
Education
Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil):
 Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Residency
Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil):
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil):
 Residency
1013025915
4.8
285 ratings
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 20, 2023
5.0
Very good PCP. Very attentive to my concerns & questions.
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Young listened to the questions I asked and he explained them very thoroughly.
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
The physician was extremely nice and provided great care.
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Yong Lee has a practical method that suits me when I meet with him with my medical concerns.Professional, courteous and has provided all the answers to my questions.Dr Yong Lee is excellent at providing the care that I have requested in my visits.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Yong Lee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yong Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
