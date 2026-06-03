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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380
Monday
Tuesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
To be able to serve and help those in a moment of need is extremely gratifying. I knew that I wanted to participate in guiding people into wellness, which is why I chose to become a physician. Every person is infused with a collection of experiences, emotions, physical needs, expectations and hopes. It is my privilege as well as my vocation to walk alongside my patients and help them navigate through their medical needs in order to find healing in all of these areas. I treat children of all ages, and in addition, focus on women’s health. I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, writing, doing sports, studying and teaching the Bible outside of work.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1013025915
Yong L. Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
305 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Good to have Dr. Lee check me after my ER visit.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
All very well
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
I really felt heard during this appointment. I shared concerns regarding my marriage and symptoms as well. Together, WE, established a plan to promote better health h mentally and physically. This is the best patient centered meeting I believe I've had. I left relaxed, cared for, not rushed, as well as seen and heard beyond just a patient. I truly appreciate him. Hoping I leave feeling like this for my subsequent appointments!
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yong L. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yong L. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Yong L. Lee, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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