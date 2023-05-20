Yong Lee, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Yong Lee, MD
To be able to serve and help those in a moment of need is extremely gratifying. I knew that I wanted to participate in guiding people into wellness, which is why I chose to become a physician. Every person is infused with a collection of experiences, emotions, physical needs, expectations and hopes. It is my privilege as well as my vocation to walk alongside my patients and help them navigate through their medical needs in order to find healing in all of these areas. I treat children of all ages, and in addition, focus on women’s health. I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, writing, doing sports, studying and teaching the Bible outside of work.
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish, Mandarin, Portuguese
Education
Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil):Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil):Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil):Residency
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- Contraception
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Men's health
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
NPI
1013025915
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Yong Lee, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
285 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Very good PCP. Very attentive to my concerns & questions.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Young listened to the questions I asked and he explained them very thoroughly.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
The physician was extremely nice and provided great care.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Yong Lee has a practical method that suits me when I meet with him with my medical concerns.Professional, courteous and has provided all the answers to my questions.Dr Yong Lee is excellent at providing the care that I have requested in my visits.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Yong Lee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yong Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
