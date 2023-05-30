Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Zehui Tan, MD
I practice as a team with Min Zhao, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Age:57
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
University of California, San Francisco-Fresno:Internship
Capital University of Medical Sciences (China):Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Men's health
- Nutrition
- Weight management
- Women's health
Ratings and reviews
4.8
265 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
very good
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Tan has been my doctor for over 20 years and I am lucky to have her.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr Tan is amazing and always listens to what's going on and helps me fix it
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr Tan is just wonderful and caring
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Zehui Tan, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zehui Tan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
