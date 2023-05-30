Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 30, 2023 5.0 very good

Verified Patient May 26, 2023 5.0 Dr Tan has been my doctor for over 20 years and I am lucky to have her.

Verified Patient May 25, 2023 5.0 Dr Tan is amazing and always listens to what's going on and helps me fix it