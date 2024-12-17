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Zehui Tan, MD

4.9

174 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Zehui Tan, MD

Age: 60
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Ze-hoy Tan
Languages: Mandarin

Education

University of California, San Francisco-Fresno: Internship
Capital University of Medical Sciences (China): Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1134230725

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Zehui Tan, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

174 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

3.8

Dr. Tan indicated to me that if I were her 84 y/o father, she would not recommend surgery, but let neurosurgeon decide.

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Tan is an excellent doctor.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr Tan is Excellent in every aspect of her profession and is a super nice person as well

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Very prof

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Min Zhao, MD, PhD

4.5

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.