Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Zehui Tan, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Men's health
- Nutrition
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1134230725
Insurance plans accepted
Zehui Tan, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
174 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
3.8
Dr. Tan indicated to me that if I were her 84 y/o father, she would not recommend surgery, but let neurosurgeon decide.
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Tan is an excellent doctor.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr Tan is Excellent in every aspect of her profession and is a super nice person as well
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Very prof
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zehui Tan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zehui Tan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.