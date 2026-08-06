Provider Image
Watch video

Min Zhao, MD, PhD

4.5

121 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

  •  

    Saturday

About Min Zhao, MD, PhD

The doctor-patient relationship is based on communication and responsibility. I take the time to listen to my patients and do my very best to address specific concerns in order to achieve individual goals.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Female
Languages: English, Mandarin

Education

Creighton University: Medical School
Mount Vernon Hospital (The): Residency
Huabei Medical College: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1164846234

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Min Zhao, MD, PhD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.5

121 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.5

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.4

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.5

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.5

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

4.0

It was very convenient to be able to consult virtually. Sadly, I still had to go to the ER

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

Dr. Is very knowledgeable, kind, good concerns with her patient.Most important she is will to spent enough money time with her patient. No rash with her patient at all. I do admire her as my superb family doctor.

Verified Patient

May 20, 2026

1.2

I honestly felt really bad... We don't move forward and I feel like I'm going backwards. I understand that I am new to this insurance and with this doctor but to the expectation that I was coming I was not given help she was only worried about the next patient ... She gave me an extremely painful pap smear, she was abrupt and not very empathetic to her gender, in my life it had been so painful and she still told me that you moved ... I wish I could have asked her if the same thing had been done to her if she would be able to stand still?... Little to no empathy towards the woman just doing things fast,,, as if whatever she was consulting was cattle...

Verified Patient

May 8, 2026

5.0

Nice nurses and qualified doctors. Thank you.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Min Zhao, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Zehui Tan, MD

4.9

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.