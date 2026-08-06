Verified Patient May 20, 2026 1.2

I honestly felt really bad... We don't move forward and I feel like I'm going backwards. I understand that I am new to this insurance and with this doctor but to the expectation that I was coming I was not given help she was only worried about the next patient ... She gave me an extremely painful pap smear, she was abrupt and not very empathetic to her gender, in my life it had been so painful and she still told me that you moved ... I wish I could have asked her if the same thing had been done to her if she would be able to stand still?... Little to no empathy towards the woman just doing things fast,,, as if whatever she was consulting was cattle...