About Min Zhao, MD, PhD

I practice as a team with Zehui Tan, and we work together to provide you excellent care. The doctor-patient relationship is based on communication and responsibility. I take the time to listen to my patients and do my very best to address specific concerns in order to achieve individual goals.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education Creighton University : Medical School

Mount Vernon Hospital (The) : Residency

Huabei Medical College : Medical School



NPI 1164846234