Min Zhao, MD, PhD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Min Zhao, MD, PhD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
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Saturday
About Min Zhao, MD, PhD
The doctor-patient relationship is based on communication and responsibility. I take the time to listen to my patients and do my very best to address specific concerns in order to achieve individual goals.
Education
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Men's health
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1164846234
Insurance plans accepted
Min Zhao, MD, PhD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
121 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.4
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
4.0
It was very convenient to be able to consult virtually. Sadly, I still had to go to the ER
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
Dr. Is very knowledgeable, kind, good concerns with her patient.Most important she is will to spent enough money time with her patient. No rash with her patient at all. I do admire her as my superb family doctor.
Verified Patient
May 20, 2026
1.2
I honestly felt really bad... We don't move forward and I feel like I'm going backwards. I understand that I am new to this insurance and with this doctor but to the expectation that I was coming I was not given help she was only worried about the next patient ... She gave me an extremely painful pap smear, she was abrupt and not very empathetic to her gender, in my life it had been so painful and she still told me that you moved ... I wish I could have asked her if the same thing had been done to her if she would be able to stand still?... Little to no empathy towards the woman just doing things fast,,, as if whatever she was consulting was cattle...
Verified Patient
May 8, 2026
5.0
Nice nurses and qualified doctors. Thank you.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.