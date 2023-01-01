Min Zhao, MD, PhD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Friday
Saturday
About Min Zhao, MD, PhD
I practice as a team with Zehui Tan, and we work together to provide you excellent care. The doctor-patient relationship is based on communication and responsibility. I take the time to listen to my patients and do my very best to address specific concerns in order to achieve individual goals.
Age:49
In practice since:2016
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
Creighton University:Medical School
Mount Vernon Hospital (The):Residency
Huabei Medical College:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Men's health
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
NPI
1164846234
Insurance plans accepted
Min Zhao, MD, PhD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Min Zhao, MD, PhD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Min Zhao, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
