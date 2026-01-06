Good posture isn’t about standing perfectly still or pulling your shoulders back unnaturally. It’s about balance — aligning your body so muscles work together efficiently. When your body is in sync on the outside, it supports what’s inside too, helping your internal organs function at their best.

The main muscles that support good posture include your upper back, shoulders, core and hips. When these muscles are strong and flexible, they keep your spine neutral and ease tension in your neck and lower back.

You won’t need any equipment, just five minutes and your body.

In the above video, Peggy Holwerda, wellness support specialist at Sharp HealthCare, shares five simple moves to improve your posture.

