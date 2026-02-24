Music runs deep in the soul of Dr. Cliff Ewbank, a general surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group. As he cares for patients using the state-of-the-art Vinci 5 Surgical System at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, he feels music comes alive in the operating room.

From his early work as a music therapist for children and adults with disabilities, to teaching music in public schools, and now, practicing robotic surgery, Dr. Ewbank finds that same sense of harmony and purpose in caring for people.

“Planning a surgery is a lot like performing a piece of music,” says Dr. Ewbank. “You start with the chords you know you’ll play, along with the scales and arpeggios you’ve practiced.”

But, he admits, there are often changes along the way, and you have to be skilled enough not to panic — to adapt and improvise. “There are times when a planned surgery reveals unexpected cancer,” he says. “In those moments, I stay calm because I have the right ensemble and the right instruments.”

According to Dr. Ewbank, the da Vinci 5 has completely transformed what used to be much more difficult. The visualization and instrument control are exceptional, he says. And the ergonomic design allows him to stay comfortable and focused, keeping his attention where it belongs: on his patient.

Watch the above video to learn more about Dr. Ewbank and how he connects music to practicing medicine.

