A military helicopter collided with a commercial jet, killing dozens. A flight to Canada ended with passengers evacuating after the plane flipped during landing. A plane turned around when a smoky haze was reported in the passenger cabin. The list of recent airplane emergencies has seemed endless.

In reality, however, the National Transportation Safety Board reports that air accidents have decreased between 2005 and 2024, even though the number of flights has increased. Globally, the International Civil Aviation Organisation determined the number of accidents per million flights is also on a downward trend.

But knowing the statistics may not be enough to settle the concerns about flying for some people.

“I think it's natural when we see these sort of tragedies to experience anxiety and fear,” says Julia Najd, a licensed clinical social worker at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. “We sometimes catastrophize, or think the worst-case scenario is imminent, which feeds the anxiety.”

According to Najd, it’s helpful to look at anxiety as a natural response. Humans are biologically wired, she says, to avoid things that make us anxious. It’s a survival tool.

“When we have anxieties and fears, it’s important to face them,” she says. “Because avoiding fears in the short-term can lead to long-term anxiety.”

Tips for overcoming your flight fears

Najd offers the following coping skills for flying anxiety:

1 Check the facts. Statistics show it's still highly unlikely you’ll be in a plane crash in your lifetime. In fact, one Harvard University study found that the odds of being in a crash are roughly 1 in 1.2 million and the odds of dying in a plane crash are 1 in 11 million. In comparison, the odds of dying from a shark attack are about 1 in 3.7 million. Additionally, you know you’ve survived every flight you have taken. Remind yourself of this and visualize the best-case scenario: a comfortable flight and safe landing at your desired destination. 2 Have a game plan. Your phone can be an excellent tool for distraction, and distraction is one of the best tools for coping with anxiety. Whether you download a movie or podcast before your flight or focus on a favorite game on your phone, the distraction takes your mind to a more neutral stimulus and away from the things that may increase your anxiety. A book, magazine, puzzles and crafts, such as drawing, coloring or knitting, can do the same thing. 3 Connect with others. Looking at those around you and conversing with them can be helpful. Witnessing their comfort with flying and discussing topics other than flying can ease concerns. If you can’t focus on another topic, consider the A-B-C game. Choose a topic and name something that starts with each letter of the alphabet from A through Z. For example: Name an animal that begins with each letter. The game can take your mind off what may be triggering your anxiety. 4 Just breathe. Like anxiety caused by other triggers, deep breathing can help ease flying anxiety. Note your breathing pattern, which is often quick and shallow when feeling anxious. Count how many seconds each inhale and exhale takes. Then, increase the length of the inhalation and exhalation by one second. Gradually slow down your breathing, adding pauses in between each inhalation and exhalation. Continue for 10 minutes to slow your heartrate and take your mind off the anxiety. 5 Make use of a mantra. The silent repetition of a mantra — an utterance, sound, syllable, word or group of words — can help you concentrate and provide comfort. A mantra redirects your attention away from the anxiety and fear you’re feeling, giving you better control of your emotions. Consider silently or quietly repeating a mantra such as “I am safe,” “I am calm,” or “I release fear and worries” to quiet your anxious mind.

If the above tips are ineffective or you find yourself too anxious to even consider getting on a plane, Najd recommends talking with your doctor.

“Your doctor might recommend you meet with a therapist to discuss your fear of flying,” she says. “Exposure therapy, including virtual reality exposure, and cognitive behavior therapy, also known as CBT, can be very effective in helping you overcome your fears and enjoy the freedom of flying.”

