A military helicopter collided with a commercial jet, killing dozens. A flight to Canada ended with passengers evacuating after the plane flipped during landing. A plane turned around when a smoky haze was reported in the passenger cabin. The list of recent airplane emergencies has seemed endless.
In reality, however, the National Transportation Safety Board reports that air accidents have decreased between 2005 and 2024, even though the number of flights has increased. Globally, the International Civil Aviation Organisation determined the number of accidents per million flights is also on a downward trend.
But knowing the statistics may not be enough to settle the concerns about flying for some people.
“I think it's natural when we see these sort of tragedies to experience anxiety and fear,” says Julia Najd, a licensed clinical social worker at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. “We sometimes catastrophize, or think the worst-case scenario is imminent, which feeds the anxiety.”
According to Najd, it’s helpful to look at anxiety as a natural response. Humans are biologically wired, she says, to avoid things that make us anxious. It’s a survival tool.
“When we have anxieties and fears, it’s important to face them,” she says. “Because avoiding fears in the short-term can lead to long-term anxiety.”
Tips for overcoming your flight fears
Najd offers the following coping skills for flying anxiety:
If the above tips are ineffective or you find yourself too anxious to even consider getting on a plane, Najd recommends talking with your doctor.
“Your doctor might recommend you meet with a therapist to discuss your fear of flying,” she says. “Exposure therapy, including virtual reality exposure, and cognitive behavior therapy, also known as CBT, can be very effective in helping you overcome your fears and enjoy the freedom of flying.”
