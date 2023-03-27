When it comes to providing the best care for his patients, Dr. Jorge Pelayo-Garcia, a board-certified family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, knows it takes a team. From greeters and front desk members to nurses, doctors and the pharmacy, Dr. Pelayo-Garcia says he appreciates how every one of his colleagues plays an important role in a patient’s care.

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, the patient-centered approach to health care brings together close collaboration between an individual’s primary care physicians and any specialist services they may need to provide seamless medical care.

“I love coming into work every day because of the great people I work with,” says Dr. Pelayo-Garcia. “It’s important for a team to work together and support each other.”

When colleagues are like family

Dr. Pelayo-Garcia has been part of Sharp Rees-Stealy for more than 20 years and is currently based at the Otay Ranch location. He says that working with a team for this long feels as if everyone is more like family than anything else. In fact, Dr. Pelayo-Garcia’s older brother works on the floor above.

“It is a real pleasure working together with my brother in our medical group,” Dr. Pelayo-Garcia says. “Not many have this great opportunity.”

This year is a special milestone for Sharp Rees-Stealy as they celebrate 100 years of providing heartfelt service and care. And when asked what he believes sets Sharp apart from others, Dr. Pelayo-Garcia says it’s his colleagues.

“We are all passionate about connecting with our patients,” says Dr. Pelayo-Garcia. “Any doctor or provider in the medical field can give the same diagnosis to a patient. But the most important aspect is having empathy and truly listening and being present with the person who is in front of you.”

A special way to honor extraordinary care

March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, an opportunity to recognize the individuals who have chosen the noble profession of healing and caring for others. At Sharp, patients can honor a physician or caregiver who has made a difference in their life by donating to one of Sharp’s foundations. All donations support Sharp’s programs, facilities and technology and help us to continue providing San Diegans with the highest quality care.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by my patients,” says Dr. Pelayo-Garcia, who has been honored more than 100 times with Guardian Angel awards. “To know when they give, they are ensuring others will be able to experience the great things we do at Sharp.”

Learn more about honoring your physician this Doctors’ Day.